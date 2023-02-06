Hall of Famer and Fox employee Terry Bradshaw sounds unconvinced Tom Brady will love his upcoming broadcasting career right out of the gates. "The problem with Tom is the whole world is gonna watch," Bradshaw said during a Super Bowl LVII media event, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Everyone wants to see how he does. And if he doesn’t meet the expectations of you guys, you’re gonna say it. So I don’t think criticism is something that has come his way in his 20-plus years in the NFL. I know a lot of these superstar quarterbacks get criticized to a degree. They don’t take kindly to it."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO