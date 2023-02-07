Perhaps no name has been as synonymous with Indy’s food scene for the last three decades as Tony Hanslits. From his early days at the groundbreaking Peter’s in Fountain Square to jobs at some of the city’s most innovative and polished supper spots (including Something Different, Snax, Malibu on Maryland, and 14 West) to heading up his own Italian-inflected eateries and markets, Hanslits quietly had his hand on nearly every culinary trend that passed through town and trained some of our most talented chefs and restaurateurs. In the midst of all that was a decade-long stint as the director of culinary education at the now-closed Chef’s Academy, where he taught dozens of culinary professionals who went on to push Indy’s dining scene in new directions. Along with his wife, Rosa, whom he started dating while working at South Bend’s Carriage House in the 1980s, he operated the innovative Italian trattoria Tavola di Tosa and Tosa Euro Cafe in the early 2000s, and for more than a decade, the pair has held court at Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta + Market + Back Room Eatery, known for its hard-to-source gourmet products, as well as a private dinner series that always sells out of a year’s worth of reservations in hours. Now, with grandchildren in North Carolina and retirement on the horizon, the Hanslits are taking some time for themselves and training their staff to do the heavy lifting. While Tony and Rosa aren’t hanging up their aprons just yet, they won’t be getting them quite as dirty. Recently, the pioneering husband-and-wife team sat down with us to look back on the rewards of a life lived so deliciously.

