Treynor, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kmaland.com

Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Midori Kimball, 89 of Sidney, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund or Spastic Parapalegia Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA

Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa

Time:10:30 A.M. (Family requests casual attire) Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 2:00 - 6:00 P.M., Open Visitation (Family requests casual attire) Visitation End:4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Family receiving Friends (family requests casual attire) Memorials:To the Family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family...
SHARPSBURG, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood's Anderson makes early pledge to Nebraska

(Glenwood) -- One of the most well-rounded baseball players in KMAland is headed to the Big Ten baseball scene in 2024. Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson still has two years left of terrorizing Hawkeye Ten pitchers and coaches. Then, he will take his talents west to Lincoln, where he will play at Nebraska.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda Council awards bid for recreation trail expansion project

(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Lois Wagoner

Service:Memorial ServiceName: Lois WagonerPronunciation: Age: 76From: Clarinda, IowaPrevious…
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney's Peters finds perfect spot at Grand View

(Sidney) -- Sidney senior Nik Peters gets to continue his football career at one of the nation's top NAIA programs. Peters recently signed to play at Grand View. "It's great," Peters said about his commitment. "I've thought about this my whole life. It shows everyone how hard I worked. It feels good to be seen."
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man

(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

4th quarter push, team effort lifts East Atchison girls past Rock Port

(Rock Port) -- The East Atchison girl's basketball team rode a fourth-quarter push and clutch performances from multiple players to pull away and secure the win over Rock Port. The Wolves (18-7) secured their 12th win of 2023 and took down county rival Rock Port (9-13) 46-35. "Rock Port's a...
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant

(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

