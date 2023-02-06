Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
Midori Kimball, 89 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:Carolyn M. SederburgPronunciation: Age:81From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious:…
Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund or Spastic Parapalegia Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
Robert "Bob" A. Howie, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Hillcrest Hospice; 1820 Hillcrest Dr., Suite B; Bellevue, NE 68005. Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, Creston, IA at a Later Date.
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
KMAland Bowling (2/10): St. Albert girls, boys win H10 titles, D-S' Schmadeke, LC's Oden top league
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls and boys bowling teams claimed Hawkeye Ten Conference championships on Friday. The Saintes totaled 2787 pins to edge Clarinda and their 2729 total while the Falcons picked up 3233 pins to win their own conference title. In the girls team race, St. Albert...
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Time:10:30 A.M. (Family requests casual attire) Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 2:00 - 6:00 P.M., Open Visitation (Family requests casual attire) Visitation End:4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Family receiving Friends (family requests casual attire) Memorials:To the Family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family...
Glenwood's Anderson makes early pledge to Nebraska
(Glenwood) -- One of the most well-rounded baseball players in KMAland is headed to the Big Ten baseball scene in 2024. Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson still has two years left of terrorizing Hawkeye Ten pitchers and coaches. Then, he will take his talents west to Lincoln, where he will play at Nebraska.
Clarinda Council awards bid for recreation trail expansion project
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
Lois Wagoner
Service:Memorial ServiceName: Lois WagonerPronunciation: Age: 76From: Clarinda, IowaPrevious…
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/10): Pryor reaches 100 career wins in Syracuse victory
(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled, Heelan won the MRC, SBL knocked off LC, Syracuse’s Andrew Pryor reached a coaching milestone and more from KMAland girls basketball on Friday. Jenna Hopp dropped in 26 points with eight rebounds and six steals to lead Glenwood in the win. Danika Arnold added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Rock Port boys hold off East Atchison to secure senior night victory
(Rock Port) -- It was third time's a charm this season for the Rock Port boy's basketball team as they survived a mid-game rally from East Atchison to take home the 58-44 victory. The Blue Jays (16-7) secured their eighth win in the past 10 games and also got revenge...
Sidney's Peters finds perfect spot at Grand View
(Sidney) -- Sidney senior Nik Peters gets to continue his football career at one of the nation's top NAIA programs. Peters recently signed to play at Grand View. "It's great," Peters said about his commitment. "I've thought about this my whole life. It shows everyone how hard I worked. It feels good to be seen."
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
4th quarter push, team effort lifts East Atchison girls past Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- The East Atchison girl's basketball team rode a fourth-quarter push and clutch performances from multiple players to pull away and secure the win over Rock Port. The Wolves (18-7) secured their 12th win of 2023 and took down county rival Rock Port (9-13) 46-35. "Rock Port's a...
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
