ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Former Vigo County jail inmate gets partial win in Covid-19 lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County jail inmate has won a partial victory in a lawsuit against the sheriff. A federal judge has ordered both parties to settle the case. Nathan Epple was an inmate during the pandemic. He claimed the lack of Covid-19 policies at the...
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Commissioners announce $15 million ARPA spending plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– During the Vigo County Council meeting on Tuesday, the Vigo County Commissioners unveiled over $15 millions in upcoming spending using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.  The largest investment was $5 million slated for housing projects. Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said they worked closely with the City of Terre Haute so […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

TH Regional Airport Exec. Dir. to retire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This will be the last year in office for Terre Haute Regional Airport's leader. Jeff Hauser announced Wednesday he is retiring from his position as executive director of the airport. He said he's been serving in that position for nearly a decade. He'll finish out...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man found guilty of Child Molesting

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test

Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test. "An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access. Last year, Clay County and local internet providers expanded internet access to over 700 homes. Now, they're asking locals to take a...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Fire responds to 3rd Ave. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a reported house fire Wednesday morning in the area of 1200 3rd. Ave. According to THFD Chief Bill Berry, the report came in at 8:44 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. While there were no firefighters with injuries, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Two Wabash Valley schools awarded school counseling grant

The Indiana Department of Education announced school counseling grants Thursday. Twenty-six school districts and organizations are receiving a total of $5 million. In our area, this includes Southwest Parke and Southwest Sullivan. The goal is to expand counseling resources and improve overall student achievement. The winning applications outlined how to...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New social worker position being added to THPD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department is creating a new position at the department. The department will be adding a social worker position. A social worker's duties would include reaching out to people who regularly call the department for non-law enforcement-related issues. These problems could include services like mental health and addiction assistance.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy