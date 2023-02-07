Read full article on original website
WTHI
Darwin Road Study - Vigo County leaders are taking steps to address concerns at a dangerous intersection in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE- Ind. (WTHI) The county is launching a study about the intersection of Darwin Road and US Highway 40. Semis often use the area. Over the years, many big rigs have tipped over due to the road make-up. When semis turn right here into Darwin Road, they sometimes...
WTHI
WTHI
Former Vigo County jail inmate gets partial win in Covid-19 lawsuit
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County jail inmate has won a partial victory in a lawsuit against the sheriff. A federal judge has ordered both parties to settle the case. Nathan Epple was an inmate during the pandemic. He claimed the lack of Covid-19 policies at the...
WTHI
New ordinance will change traffic flow in one Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance has caused a lot of heated discussion in one Terre Haute neighborhood. It all happened at Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting. Most people who spoke about it were not happy about those changes. City engineers proposed making South 34th Street to...
Vigo Commissioners announce $15 million ARPA spending plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– During the Vigo County Council meeting on Tuesday, the Vigo County Commissioners unveiled over $15 millions in upcoming spending using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The largest investment was $5 million slated for housing projects. Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said they worked closely with the City of Terre Haute so […]
WTHI
WTHI
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man found guilty of Child Molesting
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
WTHI
Commissioners to move Markle Mill Dam meeting to larger location
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A meeting to discuss the future of the Markle Mill Dam will be moved to a bigger location. The Vigo County Commissioners say they're expecting a lot of people to come to the meeting. Right now, the new location has not been decided. The commissioners...
WTHI
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
WTHI
"It's been great..." Terre Haute Regional Airport leader is stepping down
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute leader is stepping down from his role. Jeff Hauser serves as the executive director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport. He announced he would be leaving at this week's airport board meeting. Hauser has worked at the airport for the past eight years.
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
WTHI
The move to the new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The move to a new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated. The craft store will open its doors on Monday morning. It is located across the street from its current location. You'll find it in the old Kmart building on the city's south side.
WTHI
Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test
Clay County leaders ask residents to take internet speed test. "An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access. Last year, Clay County and local internet providers expanded internet access to over 700 homes. Now, they're asking locals to take a...
bsquarebulletin.com
Restaurant inspection reports for Monroe County now on health department website
What do AraMark at IU Health Hospital, C-3 Bar, Chef’s Table Catering, The Elm, Fairfax Inn, Feast Market and Cellar, Gables Bagels, Inkwell Café-Woodlawn, Oliver Winery, Raising Canes, Brilliant Coffee, Scenic View Restaurant, Serena’s Food Hut, Toto’s Uncle, Trailhead Pizzeria, Uptown Café, and Wings Xtreme have in common?
Terre Haute Fire responds to 3rd Ave. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a reported house fire Wednesday morning in the area of 1200 3rd. Ave. According to THFD Chief Bill Berry, the report came in at 8:44 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. While there were no firefighters with injuries, […]
WTHI
Two Wabash Valley schools awarded school counseling grant
The Indiana Department of Education announced school counseling grants Thursday. Twenty-six school districts and organizations are receiving a total of $5 million. In our area, this includes Southwest Parke and Southwest Sullivan. The goal is to expand counseling resources and improve overall student achievement. The winning applications outlined how to...
WTHI
New social worker position being added to THPD
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department is creating a new position at the department. The department will be adding a social worker position. A social worker's duties would include reaching out to people who regularly call the department for non-law enforcement-related issues. These problems could include services like mental health and addiction assistance.
