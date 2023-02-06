LOOK. Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks his top five catches at Ohio State

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks his top five catches at Ohio State

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
If you are like me, you felt a little short-changed because we never really got to witness Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba play his junior season, during which he was expected to put up some astronomical numbers.

It was fun watching him while he was slicing through defenses the first two years, but it feels all too similar to when we were robbed of Nick Bosa’s final season because of injury.

But while Smith-Njigba was on the field and wearing the scarlet and gray, he still put together one heck of a highlight tape for everyone to play on repeat.

One of the most talented receivers to run out of the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy was asked to rank his top five catches at Ohio State, and he came up with five pretty good ones that would probably be on anyone’s short list.

From his exploits in the Rose Bowl against Utah, to an insane catch against Michigan, here are Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s five favorite catches as a Buckeye thanks to the Big Ten Network Twitter account.

Ah, if not for that fateful night in the ‘Shoe against Notre Dame, there likely would have been one or two catches even better than these this past season.

Oh well — good luck in the NFL, Jaxon. We’ll be rooting hard for you from our couches in Columbus, Ohio, and areas farther afield.

