(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – Last Saturday, the LRHS Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Orienteering team competed at North Port High School. Orienteering is a navigational sport requiring the use of a map, compass, and “finger stick” (USB drive-similar tool used to tag into control points on a map). Competitors use their tools to check in to a given number of points on a map for their category, racing through terrain to get the fastest time possible.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO