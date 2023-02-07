Read full article on original website
Faith in St. Joseph County to head to Indianapolis, kick off A Call For Care campaign
Over 90 leaders with Faith in St. Joseph County will head to Indianapolis to kick off the A Call For Care campaign on Saturday. The bus launch is happening at the 1st United Methodist Church at 8:45 a.m. The campaign is to urge Governor Holcomb, House Speaker Huston and Senate President Bray to fully fund Senate Bill 1 which would develop a mental health and substance use crisis response system in Indiana.
Indiana State Police looking for their next class of Troopers
He Indiana State Police are looking to hire their next class of Troopers. Morgan Clark from ABC 57 News spoke with Master Trooper Mick Dockery recently during a ride-along, who says the officers have a different view every day. Public information officer, Sgt. Ted Bohner says there is a decline...
Indiana Department of Education announces $5 million in funding for school counseling
In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education has announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness. In the Michiana area, the Michigan City School District is listed among the recipients.
Indiana’s first transgender policy proposal this year advances out of House committee
Indiana’s first transgender policy proposal this year has advanced out of a House committee. The house bill would prohibit the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide sexual reassignment surgery to state prison inmates. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, one inmate...
Lawmakers consider expanding contraception access in Indiana as abortion ban remains on hold
State lawmakers are considering expanding access to contraception in Indiana as the state’s near-total abortion ban remains on hold. The House Public Health committee heard testimony Tuesday on a bill to let pharmacists prescribe birth control pills and patches instead of a doctor. A similar bill was introduced during the special session of the legislature last year, but nothing came of it.
Indiana family farmers want more say in federal farm bill
Agriculture advocates in Indiana say the upcoming reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill should emphasize serving community needs, not corporate interests. The new Farm Bill will shape what happens in agriculture for the next five years. Margaret Krome-Lukens, Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA Policy Director, said the legislation impacts student farming,...
Proposed Indiana bill would ban picketing, protesting outside homes
A proposed Indiana bill would ban picketing or protesting outside of a person’s home, specifically public officials. Senate Bill 348, Crimes against public administration, would make residential harassment a Class C misdemeanor “to picket before or about a person’s dwelling with the intent of disturbing the person in the person’s dwelling.” But, the bill specifies that this would be only after a person refuses to disperse if ordered.
One person injured in St. Joseph County after vehicle struck by train
One person was injured when a vehicle was struck by a train in St. Joseph County. County Police responded to the call just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Apple Road, just south of Lincolnway in Osceola. Investigators say that the back of the vehicle was stuck on...
