Over 90 leaders with Faith in St. Joseph County will head to Indianapolis to kick off the A Call For Care campaign on Saturday. The bus launch is happening at the 1st United Methodist Church at 8:45 a.m. The campaign is to urge Governor Holcomb, House Speaker Huston and Senate President Bray to fully fund Senate Bill 1 which would develop a mental health and substance use crisis response system in Indiana.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO