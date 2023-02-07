According to the title of the article a bill legalizing throwing rocks was moving on in the legislature. At first I was thinking that someone wanted to make it legal to throw rocks, like at a riot or at other people. "Officer this man threw a rock at me and at my windows.""Sorry sir but it's now legal in the state of Indiana to throw rocks and there's nothing I can do about it."🤣😅😂But after reading the first sentence I realized that this was about "throwing stars". Someone needed to do some serious proofreading before giving the OK of this article. 🤔🙄
People in Indiana are struggling to pay their bills, buy food for their family, and can’t pay high utility bills AND our elected officials are MORE CONCERNED ABOUT SOMETHING AS SILLY AS « THROWING STARS » ?????????????? HOW did thèse people get elected ????
This was a huge problem in the 70s & 80s when most county roads were still gravel. It was very hard for law enforcement to enforce. There were many wrongful arrests as the rocks would sometimes get stuck in your shoes or tire tread. I know one guy who sat down and dumped his shoe and a rock fell out on the sidewalk in front of a cop. He got 10 years for unlawful concealment of a deadly throwing rock. Ruined his life! With the advent of chip 'n seal and more asphalt, rock violence has declined enough, I think, to end this nightmare. I fully support this bill.
