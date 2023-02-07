ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Noah Ellis
3d ago

According to the title of the article a bill legalizing throwing rocks was moving on in the legislature. At first I was thinking that someone wanted to make it legal to throw rocks, like at a riot or at other people. "Officer this man threw a rock at me and at my windows.""Sorry sir but it's now legal in the state of Indiana to throw rocks and there's nothing I can do about it."🤣😅😂But after reading the first sentence I realized that this was about "throwing stars". Someone needed to do some serious proofreading before giving the OK of this article. 🤔🙄

Lamont Sanford
3d ago

People in Indiana are struggling to pay their bills, buy food for their family, and can’t pay high utility bills AND our elected officials are MORE CONCERNED ABOUT SOMETHING AS SILLY AS « THROWING STARS » ?????????????? HOW did thèse people get elected ????

Jason Deno
3d ago

This was a huge problem in the 70s & 80s when most county roads were still gravel. It was very hard for law enforcement to enforce. There were many wrongful arrests as the rocks would sometimes get stuck in your shoes or tire tread. I know one guy who sat down and dumped his shoe and a rock fell out on the sidewalk in front of a cop. He got 10 years for unlawful concealment of a deadly throwing rock. Ruined his life! With the advent of chip 'n seal and more asphalt, rock violence has declined enough, I think, to end this nightmare. I fully support this bill.

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers

Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing. And senators are pointing to their less-stringent alternative as House lawmakers scramble to “tighten it up.” “Intent, and where that […] The post Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes

Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana suing Biden administration to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana has filed a new lawsuit in hopes of protecting Hoosiers’ Second Amendment rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita says the state is suing the Biden administration in order to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he believes infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita sues ATF to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita today sued the Biden administration to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. Specifically, the new ATF rule treats pistols equipped with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles subject to federal regulation....
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation

Indiana voters could get to decide whether their local school board elections should be partisan under a new draft of Republican-backed legislation that lawmakers say would provide “more transparency” about candidates. House Bill 1428, authored by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, seeks to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections […] The post Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Proposed Indiana bill would ban picketing, protesting outside homes

A proposed Indiana bill would ban picketing or protesting outside of a person’s home, specifically public officials. Senate Bill 348, Crimes against public administration, would make residential harassment a Class C misdemeanor “to picket before or about a person’s dwelling with the intent of disturbing the person in the person’s dwelling.” But, the bill specifies that this would be only after a person refuses to disperse if ordered.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Lawmakers consider expanding contraception access in Indiana as abortion ban remains on hold

State lawmakers are considering expanding access to contraception in Indiana as the state’s near-total abortion ban remains on hold. The House Public Health committee heard testimony Tuesday on a bill to let pharmacists prescribe birth control pills and patches instead of a doctor. A similar bill was introduced during the special session of the legislature last year, but nothing came of it.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Cursive writing bill working its way through the statehouse once again

INDIANAPOLIS — Since 2010, cursive writing hasn’t been required in public schools. Republican Senator Jean Leising has filed legislation for 13 years to make it a required curriculum for Hoosier students to learn. She says most private schools are teaching it, while the majority of public schools aren’t....
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission

The state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Todd Rokita, will face the judgment of the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission.    FOX59 received confirmation of the matter before the commission this afternoon. A woman at the Washington law offices of Schaerr Jaffe acknowledged that managing partner Gene Schaerr has been retained by the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers

Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County lawmakers invite local students to page at Statehouse

Hamilton County lawmakers invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. According to House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers), Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

