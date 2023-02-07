Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
chatsports.com
MBB: improving Ducks easily take care of Trojans
In a back-and forth, up-and-down season, Oregon basketball has shown at times that they have a fire in them. It sometimes is barely more than a flicker. Other times it’s enough to produce some flames. And a few times this season, it has turned into a full on blaze, with its flames fanning all around.
247Sports
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: UCLA edges Arizona, USC as conference race nears finish line
As we inch closer to the month of March, college basketball continues to heat up. The Pac-12 conference has been viewed as a conference that is two teams deep as UCLA and Arizona jostle for position, but USC refuses to accept that notion. Heading into the weekend, those three sit atop our Pac-12 power rankings.
chatsports.com
Dominate Effort Lifts Ducks over Trojans
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon played one of their most complete games of the season, defeating USC 78-60 on Thursday night in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks shot over 50 percent from the field, making 89 percent of free throws on the night. With 16:29 left in the first half, the game was tied at 6-6, the last time Oregon would not hold the lead in the contest. The Ducks built a double-digit lead with a 13-0 run, and would lead for the remaining 38 minutes and 15 seconds of the contest.?
Pac-12 Expansion: Which Schools Should Conference Add to Replace USC and UCLA?
Examining Pac-12 expansion, why San Diego State and SMU are the frontrunners to join the league and what other candidates make sense in conference realignment.
chatsports.com
Latest on Arizona men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume
As long as Arizona keeps winning, it will remain in the conversation for a second consecutive No. 1 seed, something it hasn’t accomplished in more than 30 years. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) head to the Bay Area this weekend sitting at No. 10 in the NET ranking, which is actually down a spot from where they started the week, but Kansas’s win over Texas on Monday night caused some shuffling. On KenPom.com they sit at No. 9.
USC football: What will the Trojans schedule look like in the Big Ten?
In 2024, USC and UCLA will make the move to the Big Ten, which will give the conference 16 total teams
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
USC football's 2023 recruiting class 'nowhere near what I thought it would look like'
The Athletic writers Grace Raynor and Ari Wasserman both listed the Trojans' recruiting class falling outside the top ten nationally as their "most surprising development" in a Pac-12 recruiting story
Palmdale, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Talon Marks
Cerritos basketball takes down Compton 77-62
The Cerritos Falcons dominated the Compton Tatars 62-77 on February 3, adding another win to their 3-game winning streak. The falcons shot at an efficient 53% from the field going 26-49 and 20-26 (76%) from the free throw line. This game was completely one-sided as the falcons outplayed the Tatars...
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places
Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
West Valley View
Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles
Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
It has been three months since a ticket matched the winning Powerball numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot, and we still don't know who the winner is - and what if we never do?
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
Several children sickened in ‘medical emergency’ at Tarzana school
At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning. Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m. They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were […]
