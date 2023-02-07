ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles notebook: Jordan Mailata pays homage to Jason Kelce

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5JFe_0kelorOt00

Three years after being drafted in the seventh round, former Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata is starting at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Mailata, 25, credits center Jason Kelce for helping him become so successful so quickly. He started 16 games for the NFC East champions in 2022.

And Mailata used more than his words to prove his point. He held up his cellphone during an interview on Monday at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night in Phoenix, displaying a photo of Kelce as his background screen.

"That's Fat Batman," Mailata said. "That's how much of an inspiration he is to me. It's an honor playing with Jason Kelce and the player and the person that he is. You couldn't ask for a better teammate and leader."

--There's no questioning the toughness of Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who put off surgery to repair a torn core muscle until after the season.

The 10-year Eagles veteran thrives on challenges and is ready for a big one on the other side of the line Sunday when he opposes Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

"I think Chris Jones is the premier guy in the league," Johnson said. "His ability to rush the passer and play the run at his size, and what he can do with his size -- 6-6 and 310, 315 -- he just dominated really every game he's been a part of."

Jones matched his career high with 15.5 sacks during the regular season and recorded two against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

"There's times he will line up on the right tackle, left tackle," Johnson said. "I feel like what they do is they just try to go down the line and see what mismatches they have."

--The Philadelphia defense allowed a combined 14 points and 391 total yards in playoff wins against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

"Really we just hold each other accountable and complement each other," Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. "It doesn't matter what it is. We complement each other in everything that we're doing. For me, when you're doing stuff like that, it's just so special."

Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks during the regular season and became the first team in NFL history with four players collecting double-digit sacks: Haason Reddick with 16 and Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham with 11 each.

Cox, 32, who had seven sacks in his 11th season with the Eagles, said it will be business as usual Sunday against the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"We've just got to continue doing what we're doing," Cox said. "I don't think anybody in our room is going to try to do anything special. We've just got to stick to what we've been doing all year and when we get an opportunity to get him on the ground, we've gotta get him on the ground."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans promoted Tim Kelly to the role of offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly, 36, joined the Titans as the team's passing game coordinator prior to this past season. He will assume the position previously held by Todd Downing, who was fired on Jan. 9. Kelly previously spent eight seasons with the Houston Texans, serving in many roles before being named as the team's offensive coordinator (2019-21). ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers

If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, congratulations on making it this far. One of these teams will win a Super Bowl title for the second time in the past six seasons. Most of the rest of the football-loving world could need a little extra oomph to maximize their enjoyment Sunday, and the commercials are growing more lame over the years. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Damar Hamlin wins coveted Alan Page Award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the prestigious Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday. Hamlin, who survived after falling into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, won the award sponsored by the NFL Players Association. The honor goes to the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service." Nearly $9 million of donations have poured into Hamlin's "Chasing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class

First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week. The class also includes three finalists from the Seniors category: Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko...
OHIO STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability program

Willis McGahee is one of 10 former NFL players suing the league, its board of trustees and commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court over its benefits plan, accusing them Thursday of a number of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully avoid paying out disability claims. The class-action lawsuit was filed in Baltimore in the U.S. District Court of Maryland and lays out what's described as an "overly aggressive and disturbing pattern" of denying benefits for specious, subjective reasons, making it far more difficult for retired players to...
MARYLAND STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
1000
Followers
5K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy