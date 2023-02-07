ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

By Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iquev_0kelo4ft00

Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused on maintaining the same routine that helped him post a 14-1 record as a starter in the 2022 regular season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers

If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, congratulations on making it this far. One of these teams will win a Super Bowl title for the second time in the past six seasons. Most of the rest of the football-loving world could need a little extra oomph to maximize their enjoyment Sunday, and the commercials are growing more lame over the years. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid

Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options

Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans promoted Tim Kelly to the role of offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly, 36, joined the Titans as the team's passing game coordinator prior to this past season. He will assume the position previously held by Todd Downing, who was fired on Jan. 9. Kelly previously spent eight seasons with the Houston Texans, serving in many roles before being named as the team's offensive coordinator (2019-21). ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability program

Willis McGahee is one of 10 former NFL players suing the league, its board of trustees and commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court over its benefits plan, accusing them Thursday of a number of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully avoid paying out disability claims. The class-action lawsuit was filed in Baltimore in the U.S. District Court of Maryland and lays out what's described as an "overly aggressive and disturbing pattern" of denying benefits for specious, subjective reasons, making it far more difficult for retired players to...
MARYLAND STATE
