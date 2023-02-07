Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
National Pet Dental Month – Oral Health Care For Dogs
CHARLOTTE – In our first National Dental Health Month series article last week, we focused on cats. This week we are shifting our attention to dental health for dogs. As a dedicated dog pet parent, it’s important that you focus on all aspects of your dog’s health. With each regular check up visit, your vet will always look at your fur baby’s teeth. This is because your dog’s overall health can be greatly affected by their oral health. There are some key points to consider with each visit to ensure you are helping your dog have the best oral health which in turn keeps them living a healthier, longer life.
Cannabinoids: What Is The Difference Between CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC
MINT HILL, NC – Cannabinoids, Cannabinoids and more Cannabinoids!!!. CBD is a compound found in hemp plants that acts on receptors in the body to promote balance in various body functions CD is non-intoxicating on its own, so it doesn’t cause any euphoric effects. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system which is a biological network composed of cannabinoid receptors – the EDS helps the body maintain overall health and wellness.
“‘Moments That Change Us’ Just Might Change Your Life”
CHARLOTTE – Heart-warming local author Patricia Haynie has always had a love for writing. Some of her fondest memories are of being a girl at her mother’s kitchen table, pen and paper in hand, writing to her heart’s content. Patricia Haynie’s debut book is titled “Moments That Change Us” and is an inspirational story about overcoming life’s obstacles. “You can turn obstacles into opportunities,” Ms. Haynie explained, stating that there are many moments in life, some of which can change us forever, and how we come out on the other side depends on how we look at the challenges we face.
Remote Monitoring Transforms Care For Cardiac And Heart Failure Patients
CHARLOTTE – Heart failure doesn’t have to mean the end of a mostly independent lifestyle at home. Two years ago, Charlotte Young, age 79, had a stroke. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with heart failure. Since then? “I am coming back to being my old self again. Every day, I am getting better and better,” she said.
Top Things To Do When Buying A Flipped House
MINT HILL, NC – Flipped homes can look beautiful and can be rather desirable. However, there are some things that can be hidden and you might just miss them. Looks can certainly be deceiving and there are a few things you always want to do when buying a home a developer is flipping.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
As a Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce Member you have access to your online portal that gives you the ability to advertise your goods and services directly to fellow chamber members. If you need help creating a job posting in your portal, please reach out to the Chamber for assistance.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Julieta
CHARLOTTE – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Julieta for adoption! “Meet Julieta, the 3-year-old mother of our Encanto litter, who is ready to find her forever home. Julieta came to us pregnant last spring and is a Terrier Lab mix. She has a scruffy tan and white coat that gleams in the sunlight. She is a medium-sized dog, weighing around 40 pounds, with a tail that never stops wagging. As a mother, Julieta has shown to be nurturing, loving, and playful. Now that her pups have all found homes of their own, she is ready and deserves her forever family.”
Valentine’s Day Family Fun
MINT HILL, NC – Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all about couples and romance! Here are some great ways to celebrate the love this February with your whole family. Pop in to Mama K’s Kettle Corn to try out special flavors for the month of February! Expect to see a chocolate strawberry blend as well as a surprise still-under-wraps “special” the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Mama K’s has individual gift-sized bags of popcorn available that are perfect way to show anyone you’re thinking of them this Valentine’s Day. Normally open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Mama K’s will also be open on Valentine’s Day from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm for anyone who needs a last-minute gift! Mama K’s Kettle Corn is located at 8009 Fairview Road behind Sammy’s So Good.
Summerwood Residents Against Proposed Industrial Park On Blair Road
MINT HILL, NC – At the December 8 Developer’s Workshop held at Mint Hill Town Hall, J.R. Wright, Strategic Real Estate Partners, presented their plan to build an industrial park on Blair Road. The proposed Eastside Commerce Center would be located within the semicircle formed where Connell Road...
Federal Reserve vs. Mortgage Rates
CHARLOTTE – As we all are aware the federal reserve has been following a trend to raise interest rates every quarter for what it feels like the past one year, or more. It seems as if that trend is going to continue with their announcement this week; therefore, it felt like to address this in terms of how it correlates to mortgages. The answer is, a surprising one, but it does not correlate much at all. That means, even though the federal reserve continues to raise interest rates, mortgage rates are predicted to fall.
Three Indy Student-Athletes Sign Letters-Of-Intent
MINT HILL, NC – On Wednesday afternoon three Indy student-athletes signed letters-of-intent to continue their education and football careers at the next level.
Independence Sports Photographer Ron Morris Celebrates 25 Years
MINT HILL, NC – Ron Morris, an icon at Independence High sporting events, has covered local area sports for 25 years. He is extremely knowledgeable about the Patriots historically and is a sports enthusiast. Morris has been covering many of the major local sporting events for Independence and other high school programs for 25 years.
Stallions Defeat Piedmont Community Charter 99-95 In Overtime
MINT HILL, NC – The Queen’s Grant Stallions won a huge conference game over Piedmont Community Charter on Friday night on their homecourt in overtime. This game is one of the top three basketball games this writer has covered during this entire season to date. The game had...
The Mint Hill Times
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0