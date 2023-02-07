MINT HILL, NC – Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all about couples and romance! Here are some great ways to celebrate the love this February with your whole family. Pop in to Mama K’s Kettle Corn to try out special flavors for the month of February! Expect to see a chocolate strawberry blend as well as a surprise still-under-wraps “special” the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Mama K’s has individual gift-sized bags of popcorn available that are perfect way to show anyone you’re thinking of them this Valentine’s Day. Normally open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Mama K’s will also be open on Valentine’s Day from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm for anyone who needs a last-minute gift! Mama K’s Kettle Corn is located at 8009 Fairview Road behind Sammy’s So Good.

