4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
National Pet Dental Month – Oral Health Care For Dogs
CHARLOTTE – In our first National Dental Health Month series article last week, we focused on cats. This week we are shifting our attention to dental health for dogs. As a dedicated dog pet parent, it’s important that you focus on all aspects of your dog’s health. With each regular check up visit, your vet will always look at your fur baby’s teeth. This is because your dog’s overall health can be greatly affected by their oral health. There are some key points to consider with each visit to ensure you are helping your dog have the best oral health which in turn keeps them living a healthier, longer life.
“‘Moments That Change Us’ Just Might Change Your Life”
CHARLOTTE – Heart-warming local author Patricia Haynie has always had a love for writing. Some of her fondest memories are of being a girl at her mother’s kitchen table, pen and paper in hand, writing to her heart’s content. Patricia Haynie’s debut book is titled “Moments That Change Us” and is an inspirational story about overcoming life’s obstacles. “You can turn obstacles into opportunities,” Ms. Haynie explained, stating that there are many moments in life, some of which can change us forever, and how we come out on the other side depends on how we look at the challenges we face.
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
Bradford Pear ‘Bounty’ exchanged announced for Wilmington
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina residents can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year in Wake Forest (March 18), Newton (April 22), Sanford (October 28), and Wilmington (Fall 2023). Bradford Pear Bounty...
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
As a Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce Member you have access to your online portal that gives you the ability to advertise your goods and services directly to fellow chamber members. If you need help creating a job posting in your portal, please reach out to the Chamber for assistance.
caldwelljournal.com
Rabies case confirmed in Caldwell County – Granite Falls
LENOIR, NC (February 8, 2023) — On February 8, 2022, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a skunk submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The skunk was found on Taylor Circle in Granite Falls when it contacted a dog. The dog is up to date on its rabies vaccine.
Facials For Self-Care
MINT HILL, NC – Self care is an important part of leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Taking time to care for yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally can help you feel more relaxed, energized, and productive. Here are some of the many benefits of self-care:. Improved Physical Health: Taking...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
qcnews.com
Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows
As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
WBTV
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather...
WBTV
School bus crashes in Salisbury near elementary school
Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened. One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. SWAT...
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to missing woman, had human remains inside, deputies say
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside. Deputies said they were tipped off to...
Independence Sports Photographer Ron Morris Celebrates 25 Years
MINT HILL, NC – Ron Morris, an icon at Independence High sporting events, has covered local area sports for 25 years. He is extremely knowledgeable about the Patriots historically and is a sports enthusiast. Morris has been covering many of the major local sporting events for Independence and other high school programs for 25 years.
WBTV
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in 2008
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle submerged in Lake Norman has been connected to the case of a missing woman who was last seen 15 years ago, authorities said. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a fisherman regarding the submerged car in the Mountain Creek area of the lake this past Monday.
Remote Monitoring Transforms Care For Cardiac And Heart Failure Patients
CHARLOTTE – Heart failure doesn’t have to mean the end of a mostly independent lifestyle at home. Two years ago, Charlotte Young, age 79, had a stroke. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with heart failure. Since then? “I am coming back to being my old self again. Every day, I am getting better and better,” she said.
qcnerve.com
Some Health Providers Endanger Patients by Ignoring Psychiatric Advance Directives
In late summer 2021, Sue came home from work to find her 24-year-old son Michael confused. He shrugged in response to most questions and muttered words that didn’t make much sense. Sue knew something was wrong because this wasn’t the first time this had happened. Michael was involved...
‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said. Woods, a […]
‘Never seen it in my career’: BBB economist on small business closures
The BBB serves 32 counties in N.C. In the last six months, it has seen 232 businesses close, nearly doubling the yearly average.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
