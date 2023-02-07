ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Mint Hill Times

National Pet Dental Month – Oral Health Care For Dogs

CHARLOTTE – In our first National Dental Health Month series article last week, we focused on cats. This week we are shifting our attention to dental health for dogs. As a dedicated dog pet parent, it’s important that you focus on all aspects of your dog’s health. With each regular check up visit, your vet will always look at your fur baby’s teeth. This is because your dog’s overall health can be greatly affected by their oral health. There are some key points to consider with each visit to ensure you are helping your dog have the best oral health which in turn keeps them living a healthier, longer life.
“‘Moments That Change Us’ Just Might Change Your Life”

CHARLOTTE – Heart-warming local author Patricia Haynie has always had a love for writing. Some of her fondest memories are of being a girl at her mother’s kitchen table, pen and paper in hand, writing to her heart’s content. Patricia Haynie’s debut book is titled “Moments That Change Us” and is an inspirational story about overcoming life’s obstacles. “You can turn obstacles into opportunities,” Ms. Haynie explained, stating that there are many moments in life, some of which can change us forever, and how we come out on the other side depends on how we look at the challenges we face.
WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
caldwelljournal.com

Rabies case confirmed in Caldwell County – Granite Falls

LENOIR, NC (February 8, 2023) — On February 8, 2022, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a skunk submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The skunk was found on Taylor Circle in Granite Falls when it contacted a dog. The dog is up to date on its rabies vaccine.
Facials For Self-Care

MINT HILL, NC – Self care is an important part of leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Taking time to care for yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally can help you feel more relaxed, energized, and productive. Here are some of the many benefits of self-care:. Improved Physical Health: Taking...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
qcnews.com

Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows

As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
WBTV

School bus crashes in Salisbury near elementary school

Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened. One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. SWAT...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

