chatsports.com

Buffs Begin Three-Game Road Swing At Utah Saturday

THE SEASON: Colorado is 14-11 overall and in seventh place in the Pac-12 Conference at 6-8 after gaining a sweep of the Bay Area schools at home last week. The Buffaloes cruised to a pair of double-digit wins, taking down California 59-46 on Feb. 2 and then Stanford, 84-62, on Feb. 5.
BOULDER, CO
chatsports.com

Did the Heat just write off this season?

The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today. Jimmy Butler...
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics trade for big man Mike Muscala

After a flurry of moves overnight including Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors and superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the Boston Celtics made their first move of the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for shooting big man Mike Muscala.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: Jon Horst, Certified Trader

Gooooooooooood morning, and a happy Trade Deadline Day to all who celebrate!. The Milwaukee Bucks are sure to be up and about this AM assessing a changed trade landscape with the Brooklyn Super Nets getting Old Yeller’d and sending out Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively. With two big chess pieces off the board, the question is how this will impact the Bucks themselves. Their big trade target sweetheart Jae Crowder got moved to Brooklyn as part of the KD trade, but that dude at ESPN says the Nets are open to moving Crowder to a third team before the deadline later today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Unluckiest Atlanta Braves players from 2022

The term “unlucky” often gets looked at an excuse as to why a player underperformed. However, when analyzing numbers from a trend analysis point of view, you can tell when odds heavily favor a bounce back statistically over an extended period of time. The Atlanta Braves had a handful of players that fit into this category in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons exploring a Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman swap?

I regret to inform you, Troy Weaver, lover of maligned centers everywhere, is at it again. At least if the latest NBA trade rumors floating around could be believed. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have had discussions centered on a swap of Saddiq Bey for former No. 2 pick James Wiseman.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade

NEW YORK – Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect the Bulls to completely blow-up the roster, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t at least entertain a few big swings. With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Only One Question Matters Down the Stretch for Husky Hoops

These days there’s one burning question that’s on everyone’s mind with regards to Husky men’s basketball. We all know it. Do I even have to say it?. It’s what’s the fastest way to get across state lines so that I can legally bet my life savings on Washington +40,000 to win the national title this season at DraftKings? (note: do not, I repeat, do not do that. Although if you want to visit DK for other reasons, by all means.)
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

KD GONE: Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns in blockbuster

The Clean Sweep Era which began with such great hopes on June 30, 2019 but failed to produce anything other than a first round playoff win, is over. Two days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas, they are sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 first round pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. The Nets are expected to market Crowder on Thursday. The trade deadline is 3:00 p.m. ET.
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

Recapping a ton more trades from deadline day

We already posted on the Kevin Durant blockbuster in the early morning hours of deadline day. The Celtics made their one move for the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mike Muscala, but there were plenty more trades that went down before 3pm EST. Here's a tidy recap via Si.com:. Clippers receive: Mason...
chatsports.com

The Rockies need to combat growing fan apathy

The Colorado Rockies are rapidly approaching their 30th anniversary season. Pitchers and catchers report next week, spring training is less than a month away, and baseball is truly on our doorstep. However, there has been a noticeable lack of fanfare both in the Mile High City and from the Rockies themselves. 30 years is a big milestone in the history of a franchise. The Rockies pulled out all the stops for their 25th anniversary celebrations in 2018 and yet for the big three-zero there’s been alarmingly little. The team hasn’t posted their 30th anniversary logo on any of their social media accounts.
chatsports.com

Rapid Recap: Bucks 115, Lakers 106

Amidst the hoopla of deadline day, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers actually played a basketball game! Though recently christened all-time leading scorer LeBron James sat with “ankle soreness,” the Bucks utilized a big second half to win their ninth straight game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 38 points on 23 shots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

Bucks Get Their Guy, Reinforce At The Wing

In case you hadn’t heard by now, the Milwaukee Bucks have done it. In exchange for sending out Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and George Hill, along with a total of five(!) second round picks, general manager Jon Horst has landed the player that the front office has been eyeing for quite some time now: Jae Crowder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

No. 7 Duke Hits the Road for Jacksonville Saturday

Duke hits the road for the first time this season sporting a 2-0 record. The Blue Devils have scored 39 goals in their first two outings, while allowing just 15. Duke is outshooting opponents 54-36 overall in the two games. ¡ Jacksonville opened its 2023 campaign with a tough 12-7...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chatsports.com

Bulls have a point guard problem that could be solved in buyout market

CLEVELAND – By late Thursday evening, the only acquisition Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two straight days of working the phones, but unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations a bit worn down. Not...
