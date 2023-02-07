ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France

AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
AUSTIN, TX
chatsports.com

Report: Details of Celtics offer for Jakob Poeltl

Rumors of the Celtics interest in Jakob Poeltl appear to have been real. The Spurs ultimately went with a better offer from the Toronto Raptors, but details have emerged about what Boston’s offer included. League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round...
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

NBA Trade Deadline 2023 LIVE

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 5:09 PMStephon Kingu200bLakers are trading for rozier. 5:09 PMud835ude46ud835ude6dud835ude6bu200bLeGM making more moves. 5:09 PMReal Talkeru200bJames wiseman to the hornets. 5:09 PMWalker Swindellu200bPrichard. 5:09 PMInsightu200bWoj. 5:09 PMHanoon Aliu200bOG ANUNOBY. 5:09 PMMike Dibbleu200bKelly Oubre.
chatsports.com

The Celtics upgraded on the margins and will look to the buyout market

Heading into the NBA trade deadline, few were expecting the Celtics to swing for the fences with any major moves that could have disrupted the flow of the team with the best record in the league. Still, based on Brad Stevens track record of solid doubles over the last couple of years, you couldn’t rule anything out. Adding Mike Muscala probably qualifies as a walk or maybe a seeing-eye single in this baseball analogy. And Stevens still has another at bat left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy