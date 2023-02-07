Good Question: How can you make sure your personal info is safe on public Wi-Fi? 02:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- An easy way to stay plugged in across the world is also one experts consider too risky to use. Not the internet itself, but rather how you connect to it.

Why is public Wi-Fi such a concern? And how can we stay protected while using it? Good question.

Before taking off at the airport, many of us tap in and tune out for a bit. It's a full stop for Juan Carlos Torres, an IT business analyst.

"You're vulnerable to attacks," Torres said. "The Wi-Fi itself isn't vulnerable; the users are vulnerable."

Hackers could be lurking, connecting to your devices, eager for users to slip up.

"Sensitive information can be disclosed. Passwords, usernames, credit card information, addresses," Torres said.

CBS

Torres says the airport is the most concerning public Wi-Fi location because of the number of people using it at once. But the opportunities surround us, like sporting events and hotels and coffee shops. So how can we ensure we're being safe if we use public Wi-Fi?

"First, don't use public Wi-Fi. But if you really have to -- just like any public facility, like a public bathroom -- you use it when you really have to," Torres said.

When using public Wi-Fi, do use a virtual private network, which encrypts your internet usage. Also, update your device with the latest security patches. Do not make purchases or use online banking on public Wi-Fi.

Be sure the public Wi-Fi you choose isn't an imposter. That's called the "evil twin attack." Hackers create a Wi-Fi network with a similar name, hoping you accidentally log onto it.