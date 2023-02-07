Read full article on original website
Related
6 mafiosos from Genovese crime family plead guilty in racketeering case
Four members of the Genovese crime family and two associates pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in New York City, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Former corrections officer gets 3 years for covering up gun smuggling scheme at Manhattan prison
A former correction officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for smuggling a gun into the facility for an inmate and lying about his role in the scheme.
2 men get combined sentence of 242 years for Queens extortion scheme that ended with murder
Two men were sentenced to 202 years and 40 years in prison respectively for their role in extorting a Queens business and murdering its owner in 2017, according to the Department of Justice.
Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said. Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
wxxinews.org
Attorneys: Gendron wants to be in federal custody after state sentencing
One day after he appears in state court to be sentenced in the Tops massacre, Payton Gendron's attorneys will be in federal court, arguing that he should be transferred to federal custody to serve his life sentence there. Gendron, a 19-year-old racist white gunman who admitted targeting and killing 10...
CRIMINAL CONFECTION: Brooklyn woman convicted of poisoning friend with cheesecake to steal her identity
A Queens jury convicted a 47-year-old Brooklyn woman for poisoning her friend with a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to kill her and steal her identity, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYPD officers fatally shoot armed suspect in Inwood
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. NYPD officers fatally shot an armed suspect in Inwood early on Sunday morning, police reported. According to Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, members of the 34th Precinct’s Neighborhood Safety Team — the...
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
Derek Sanchez busted after shoving fingers into woman’s mouth in NYC: cops
A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday. Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue. The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said. He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.
queenseagle.com
Opinion: Albany must pass legislation to protect young New Yorkers from invasive police interrogations
Coerced, false confessions have caused wrongful convictions in 29 percent of the DNA-proven wrongful convictions, with youth and people with mental health issues being particularly vulnerable. Children do not understand their Fifth Amendment Rights and, as a result, frequently waive them – often with disastrous results. I am an...
NY survivor of acid attack seeks justice as reward increases to $50,000
ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday as a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000. Nafiah Ikram, 23, said something more than just financial incentives should bring justice. “It shouldn’t have to take […]
“Don’t lie to me!” — Robbery trial erupts in fiery exchange. Possible motive revealed. Verdict delivered.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of two decades in prison, a 52-year-old defendant standing trial for robbery went on multiple tirades Monday in state Supreme Court, St. George. Marcel Pridgen, of Mariners Harbor, shouted at Judge Mario F. Mattei that he wanted to be in the courtroom...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment
A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy
PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
Trump headed to trial in April in NYC rape and defamation case
New York — Former President Donald Trump is headed to trial in New York City this spring in writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit alleging he raped her and then defamed her by saying she was lying about the sexual assault, a judge ruled Tuesday. Manhattan Federal Court Judge...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
Comments / 4