ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

New York Lottery’s Yolanda Vega and family star on ‘Family Feud’

The face of New York Lottery, Yolanda Vega, and her family have recently made an extended appearance on one of America’s favorite game shows, ‘Family Feud’. Vega closed out her 32-year career as the voice of the New York State Lottery when she announced her retirement in January 2022. Vega’s professional career consisted of presenting oversized checks to winners of Powerball, Mega Millions, and other lotto games.
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Best DraftKings sign-up bonus: Claim your $200 bonus instantly

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now is the perfect time to use DraftKings sign-up bonus and claim your $200 bonus instantly. Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching, and...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy