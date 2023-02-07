The face of New York Lottery, Yolanda Vega, and her family have recently made an extended appearance on one of America’s favorite game shows, ‘Family Feud’. Vega closed out her 32-year career as the voice of the New York State Lottery when she announced her retirement in January 2022. Vega’s professional career consisted of presenting oversized checks to winners of Powerball, Mega Millions, and other lotto games.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO