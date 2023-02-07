ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elisportsnetwork.com

1A Nisqually Hoops: LCA and Cascade Christian split double-header

Girls: Life Christian Academy 41, Cascade Christian24. Boys: Cascade Christian 52, Life Christian Academy 51. On Senior Night for the Life Christian Academy Eagles on Tuesday the Eagles split a double-header with the Cascade Christian Cougars in two competitive games in Tacoma. First in the girl’s game, LCA raced to...
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlemedium.com

Despite Setback, Garfield’s Malia Samuels Battles Through Adversity And Makes The Most Of Her Senior Year

This year has been much different to Garfield’s Malia Samuels. The 5-foot-6 point senior guard for the defending state girls 3A basketball champions can be seen smiling as she walks into the gym with her teammates, listening to her pre-game music playlist, or engaging in pre-game conversations with teammates and coaches, but once it’s time to take the floor you notice she’s not warming up or in uniform, instead she’s fully clothed.
SEATTLE, WA
goingawesomeplaces.com

4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle

Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Time to slow down in Lakewood

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

Auburn Fred Meyer donates $50K to food bank after selling winning Powerball ticket

AUBURN, Wash. — The Fred Meyer that sold the winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot on Feb. 6 donated $50,000 to the Auburn Food Bank on Feb. 9. The Fred Meyer store received a $50,000 check for selling the winning Powerball ticket. The donation was in honor of the company's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste campaign to end hunger and eliminate waste.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer

SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
AUBURN, WA
98.3 The KEY

ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kptv.com

Missing Washington crabbers family hangs on to hope

WILLAPA BAY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who disappeared after a crab boat sank off the coast of Washington is holding on to hope that they will see him again. Bryson Fitch was on board the vessel with two other men when it sank. They were...
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle

They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
SEATTLE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Surplus Steelhead Being Stocked In SW, Coastal WA Lakes

THE FOLLOWING IS A STORY FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been hard at work stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize

Des Moines, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy