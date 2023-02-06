ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Planada residents blast relief efforts

Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
PLANADA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

City supports Advanced Air flight change to Hawthorne

Advanced Air — which provides commercial airline service from Merced Yosemite Regional Airport to Los Angeles and Las Vegas — is experiencing the heavy load of a post-covid economy marked by supply chain constraints and rising fuel and labor costs. The airline started its local service a year...
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise

Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
MURPHYS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Alert: Law Enforcement Activity Rd 415

COARSEGOLD–The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Madera County Regional SWAT Team is currently serving a search warrant in the area of Road 415 and Rivercrest Road in Coarsegold. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a...
COARSEGOLD, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced

Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
MERCED, CA
mymotherlode.com

Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
JAMESTOWN, CA
GV Wire

Spectacular Lightning, Hail Hits Valley. More Rain Possible Saturday Night.

The thunderstorms that rolled across the Valley on Sunday afternoon and evening produced vivid lightning flashes across the sky that were accompanied by booming thunder and some pea-sized hail. “It was probably a more prolific lightning show than maybe we were anticipating,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ochs said Monday...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Deceased Male Found in Fresno River

OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
FRESNO, CA

