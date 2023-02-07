Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
MSNBC
McCarthy comfortable with ‘passionate’ GOP heckling of Biden
The day before the State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he’d privately given President Joe Biden some advice: Don’t reference “extreme MAGA Republicans” in the address. “I don’t think that’s [an] appropriate comment that the president should make,” the California...
MSNBC
‘He’s going to lose this’: Mike Pence’s chance of challenging DOJ subpoena
Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith. “It does suggest, even though it contradicts the best evidence we’ve had to date, that Smith is far along not just in Mar-a-Lago but January 6th, as well,” says Harry Litman. Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
MSNBC
In Syria and Turkey, politics of conflict and power obstruct aid
The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is now at 20,000 and counting. The United States government is “committed” to providing aid “on both sides” of the Turkey-Syria border. But in an area devastated by civil war, where the dictator in Syria uses humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip and where Turkey is already hosting more than 3.5 million refugees, no amount of international money or social media empathy can guarantee people there will ever recover.
MSNBC
IRC CEO David Miliband: Earthquake is a ‘double crisis’ for Syrian refugees in Turkey
President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to break down what his committee is doing to aid in the aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. “The earthquake crisis is piled upon ten, eleven, twelve years of agony for people in Syria, both those who are trapped in the northwest of the country under the control of armed opposition groups and those who are refugees,” says Miliband. “So this is a double crisis.”Feb. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
More migrants are crossing the northern border into U.S.: Report
The number of migrants crossing the border from Canada into the U.S. is rising as more Mexicans desperate to get into the U.S. fly to Canada and attempt to cross in frigid temperatures. Reporter Julia Ainsley joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Former Twitter executives face GOP grilling
The House Oversight committee’s hearing was supposed to be focused on Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story. But things quickly went off the rails. NBC’s Jake Ward explains how a celebrity mean tweet exposed attempts of censorship from the Trump White House.Feb. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Pelosi: I was a person of great power; now I'll be a person of great influence
If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Seniors Don’t Cook Their Own Meals Anymore, They Do This Instead. When You Eat Instant Oatmeal Every Day, This is What Happens.
MSNBC
Biden faces down animated Republican audience defying McCarthy's wish for decorum
Garrett Haake, senior Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, reports on what it was like inside the chamber as President Biden faced down Republican hecklers in the audience of his State of the Union address, and why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was likely not pleased at his Republican colleagues acting out.Feb. 8, 2023.
Comments / 1