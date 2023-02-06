Read full article on original website
Board members share efforts to reopen Madera Community Hospital
The empty building is a stark contrast from what was once a bustling hospital before it was forced to shut down.
GV Wire
Fourth Hoax Call Aims at Clovis West. How the School Responded.
Clovis West High School was the target of yet-another phone call threat Thursday morning, the fourth in five days. The call came before 8 a.m. and before the start of classes at the northeast Fresno high school, spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Law enforcement quickly determined it to be a hoax...
GV Wire
Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care
A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
GV Wire
Fresno Councilman Looks to Oust Former Boss from County Board Seat
They used to be friends. One worked for the other. They had lunch together nearly every day. But, when it comes to representing south Fresno on the county’s board of supervisors, friendship goes out the window. First reported by GV Wire in December, Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez has...
Madera County hosting 2 free dump events
The Madera County Public Works Department and CalTrans Clean California joined together to host two free dump events.
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on shelter-in-place
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. District officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High....
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
fresyes.com
19+ of the Most Romantic Restaurants in Fresno / Clovis
With Valentine’s Day coming up we know that you and your loved one probably already has the perfect spot for dinner. Wait! What? You don’t have reservations yet? You don’t know where you want to go?. You do know that choosing a romantic place for dinner on...
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada residents blast relief efforts
Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
Housing Watch: Madera housing development taking security to new level
A local home builder believes buyers today are just as interested in security as they are with layout and kitchen space.
Good Sports: Father, son duo coaching basketball at Merced College
In the North Valley, basketball is a family affair. That is something Merced College knows well.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
mercedcountytimes.com
Weaver Arts To Present ‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’
Belle, Beast, Gaston, and the whole castle crew are making their way to the Merced Theatre on March 3 and 4 as Weaver Performing Arts performs the musical version of the original movie, Beauty and the Beast Jr., including popular songs, such as “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
GV Wire
Granite Park Operator Adds New Accusations in Lawsuit vs City, Elected Leaders
A federal judge essentially hit the “reset” button in a lawsuit against the city of Fresno filed by a local businessman. Monday, Terance Frazier was granted permission to amend his lawsuit, adding new charges against the city and several current and former elected leaders. Because an amended complaint of the lawsuit was accepted, the city’s request for dismissal on the prior version of the suit became moot. Federal judge Ana de Alba denied the city’s existing motion to dismiss.
Man dead after shooting in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home. The victim was taken to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
mercedcountytimes.com
Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced
Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
