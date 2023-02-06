MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO