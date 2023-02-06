ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GV Wire

Fourth Hoax Call Aims at Clovis West. How the School Responded.

Clovis West High School was the target of yet-another phone call threat Thursday morning, the fourth in five days. The call came before 8 a.m. and before the start of classes at the northeast Fresno high school, spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Law enforcement quickly determined it to be a hoax...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care

A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Councilman Looks to Oust Former Boss from County Board Seat

They used to be friends. One worked for the other. They had lunch together nearly every day. But, when it comes to representing south Fresno on the county’s board of supervisors, friendship goes out the window. First reported by GV Wire in December, Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez has...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. District officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High....
CLOVIS, CA
fresyes.com

19+ of the Most Romantic Restaurants in Fresno / Clovis

With Valentine’s Day coming up we know that you and your loved one probably already has the perfect spot for dinner. Wait! What? You don’t have reservations yet? You don’t know where you want to go?. You do know that choosing a romantic place for dinner on...
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Planada residents blast relief efforts

Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
PLANADA, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Weaver Arts To Present ‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’

Belle, Beast, Gaston, and the whole castle crew are making their way to the Merced Theatre on March 3 and 4 as Weaver Performing Arts performs the musical version of the original movie, Beauty and the Beast Jr., including popular songs, such as “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Granite Park Operator Adds New Accusations in Lawsuit vs City, Elected Leaders

A federal judge essentially hit the “reset” button in a lawsuit against the city of Fresno filed by a local businessman. Monday, Terance Frazier was granted permission to amend his lawsuit, adding new charges against the city and several current and former elected leaders. Because an amended complaint of the lawsuit was accepted, the city’s request for dismissal on the prior version of the suit became moot. Federal judge Ana de Alba denied the city’s existing motion to dismiss.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home. The victim was taken to […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County

Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced

Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
MERCED, CA

