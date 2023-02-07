Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
tapinto.net
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981
CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Somerville Defeats Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-37
BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Somerville built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 48-37 boys basketball victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. Bryce Pantozzi scored 13 points for the Panthers (6-14), who trailed, 25-13, at halftime. Bridgewater-Raritan will host Manville in a preliminary round game of the Somerset County Tournament on Thursday.
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Ridge Wins Over South Plainfield, 48-46, on OT Buzzer-Beater
BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Senior point guard Matt Fabbio's basket with one second left in overtime gave Ridge a 48-46 boys basketball victory over South Plainfield on Tuesday night. Fabbio dribbled into the lane and let go a short jumper that swished through the net just before time expired, snapping...
tapinto.net
Chatham Girls Fencing Wins First-Ever NJSIAA District 4 Championship; Seeded No. 1 for State Tournament
ANNANDALE, NJ -- The Chatham girls fencing team won its first-ever NJSIAA District 4 championship with a combined bout record of 59-13 at North Hunterdon High on Sunday. Chatham won the nine-team district competition for the first time in the 13-year history of the program. The Chatham sabre squad placed...
tapinto.net
Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship
Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007. Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They...
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
tapinto.net
Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
tapinto.net
Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Inducts New Class into National Honor Society
KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley High School National Honor Society chapter inducted its newest class at the Westwood in Garwood Jan 30. To be accepted to the distinguished society students must demonstrate that they are outstanding in all four pillars: scholarship, character, leadership, and service. Scholarship is a commitment to...
tapinto.net
Union Catholic Legend Sydney McLaughlin Stars in ESPN's 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
UNION COUNTY, NJ - Union Catholic legend Sydney McLaughlin starred in an ESPN commercial for the This Is SportsCenter ad campaign on Saturday, Feb. 4. The ad titled “Seconds,” in partnership with Arts & Letters Co., debuted during the 259th Duke vs. North Carolina men’s basketball game.
We Asked Westfield Readers to Weigh in on Major Redevelopment. Here’s The Response
WESTFIELD, NJ — A TAPinto Westfield reader survey on a redevelopment project for Westfield’s Lord & Taylor building and train station parking lots has found that a majority do not support the redevelopment plan — a finding that both the developer and the mayor dispute. In the nonrandomized survey, 907 people making up 70.1% of the 1,293 responses able to be used indicated that they do not support the redevelopment plans, while 386 people comprising 29.9% of the total voiced their support for the plans, according to the results. The survey was open for seven days, Feb. 1 – Feb. 9....
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
tapinto.net
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ
Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
tapinto.net
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023
NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
tapinto.net
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
tapinto.net
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
hudsoncountyview.com
TJ Senger announces challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kopacz in 1st District
Bayonne real estate agent TJ Senger is announcing a challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kenny Kopacz in the 1st District. “Having lived in Bayonne almost all my life, we all heard the buzz of the ‘development renaissance’ and how it was supposed to be a good thing. All the new buildings and businesses were going to make Bayonne exciting and desirable again,” Senger said in a statement.
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads: “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
tapinto.net
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
