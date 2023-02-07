ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981

CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Boys Basketball: Somerville Defeats Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-37

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Somerville built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 48-37 boys basketball victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. Bryce Pantozzi scored 13 points for the Panthers (6-14), who trailed, 25-13, at halftime. Bridgewater-Raritan will host Manville in a preliminary round game of the Somerset County Tournament on Thursday.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007. Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
We Asked Westfield Readers to Weigh in on Major Redevelopment. Here’s The Response

WESTFIELD, NJ — A TAPinto Westfield reader survey on a redevelopment project for Westfield’s Lord & Taylor building and train station parking lots has found that a majority do not support the redevelopment plan — a finding that both the developer and the mayor dispute. In the nonrandomized survey, 907 people making up 70.1% of the 1,293 responses able to be used indicated that they do not support the redevelopment plans, while 386 people comprising 29.9% of the total voiced their support for the plans, according to the results. The survey was open for seven days, Feb. 1 – Feb. 9....
WESTFIELD, NJ
Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness

Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
PRINCETON, NJ
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ

Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
LINDEN, NJ
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023

NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
NEWTON, NJ
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TJ Senger announces challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kopacz in 1st District

Bayonne real estate agent TJ Senger is announcing a challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kenny Kopacz in the 1st District. “Having lived in Bayonne almost all my life, we all heard the buzz of the ‘development renaissance’ and how it was supposed to be a good thing. All the new buildings and businesses were going to make Bayonne exciting and desirable again,” Senger said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

