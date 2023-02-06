ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Domain awareness gap' explains Trump-Biden differences on Chinese spy balloons: Pentagon

By Mike Brest
 2 days ago

The Department of Defense had a "domain awareness gap" that allowed three suspected Chinese surveillance balloons to cross into U.S. airspace, according to the general responsible for providing air and missile defense over North America.

The Pentagon has disclosed in recent days that there were instances under the Trump administration where this occurred as well. Trump officials denied knowledge of any such incursions, but current officials said they only became apparent after President Joe Biden took office.

“Every day as a NORAD commander, it’s my responsibility to detect threats to North America. I will tell you that we did not detect those threats. And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out, but I don’t want to go into further detail," Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, told reporters on Monday.

TRUMP'S LAST PENTAGON CHIEF PANS BIDEN 'KEYSTONE KOPS' CHINA BALLOON RESPONSE

He noted that the intelligence community was able to gather intelligence after the fact “from additional means that made us aware of those balloons that were previously approaching North America or transited North America.”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that they have "reached out to key [Trump administration] officials and have offered a briefing," though he didn't specify which officials received those invitations after multiple officials from the previous administration denied any previous spy balloon incidents.

In choosing not to shoot down the balloon over U.S. territory, defense officials said they were able to gather intelligence on the balloon as it traversed across the country from west to east over the last week. Military personnel shot it down once it reached the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

"There was a potential opportunity for us to collect intel where we had gaps on prior balloons," VanHerck added. "And so I would defer to the intel community, but this gave us the opportunity to assess what they were actually doing, what kind of capabilities existed on the balloon, what kind of transmission capabilities existed. And I think you'll see in the future that the time frame was well worth its value to collect over."

The Defense Department acknowledged that these balloons had been spotted in a number of different countries over the last couple of years.

"These balloons are all part of a PRC fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations, which have also violated the sovereignty of other countries. These kinds of activities are often undertaken at the direction of the People's Liberation Army or PLA," a senior defense official told reporters on Saturday. "Over the past several years, Chinese balloons have previously been spotted over countries across five continents, including in East Asia, South Asia, and Europe."

Related
iheart.com

Did China get the intelligence it wanted from the spy balloon?

It took the United States military a week to bring down a balloon. Not because we didn't have the capability as some have suggested, but because we had leadership that has been crippled by inaction for quite some time. Question 1: The spy balloon was spotted and became known to...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
The Week

Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
New York Post

FBI weaponization exposed, COVID ‘experts’ must admit they were wrong and other commentary

Washington watch: Weaponization Exposed “Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in U.S. history,” cheers Jonathan Turley at The Hill. This week, “a new House select subcommittee will hold its first hearing on the FBI and the possible ‘weaponization’ of government agencies.” “The ‘Twitter files’ revealed an FBI operation to monitor and censor social media content — an effort so overwhelming and intrusive that Twitter staff at one point complained internally that ‘they are probing and pushing everywhere.’” And not just the FBI: “Emails reveal FBI figures” asked Twitter execs to invite the CIA — “an...
