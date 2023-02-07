Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins to set up district tiebreaker game
The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team closed on a 7-1 run to claim a 52-49 victory over the Montgomery Lady Lions in a District 21-5A regular-season finale Tuesday night. Consol senior guard Mia Teran had a game-high 21 points, and Da’Mya Turner hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left after Montgomery missed a free throw that would have tied the game with six seconds left.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team loses to hungry Montgomery Lake Creek 55-48
The Montgomery Lake Creek boys basketball team used a late fourth-quarter rally to come away with a 55-48 win over the Rudder Rangers on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at The Armory. Rudder (28-5, 10-2) entered the game atop the district standings and riding an eight-game win streak. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggieland Match Play boys golf tournament set for Friday, Saturday
The A&M Consolidated boys golf team will host the AggieLand Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Teams will play 36 holes of stroke play Friday then be seeded for 18-hole matches Saturday. The field will include The Woodlands Christian Academy, College Park,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's Martinez-Brown leads large contingent of BV all-staters in Class 5A
College Station’s football season suffered a crunching blow when all-stater and future Duke signee Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending injury in a scrimmage, but sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown become the starting running back and the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, advancing to the Class 5A Division I state title game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Davenport's rebounding prowess powers College Station girls basketball team over Brenham
Two months ago, the College Station girls basketball team walked off the court at Cougar Gym dejected as the four-time defending district champions were upset by Montgomery Lake Creek to open District 21-5A play. Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars didn’t want to leave as seven seniors cut down the nets...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team's newcomers bring sunshine in 12-2 victory to open season
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford’s Aggie debut was a smashing success thanks to a pair of fellow newcomers. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill had four hits and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed only two hits in their first time to don maroon and white as the Aggies crushed Tarleton State 12-2 in the season opener Thursday at Davis Diamond.
fox44news.com
Three Ellison Football standouts sign with college programs
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Three Ellison Eagles are headed to the collegiate football ranks following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. The football players headed to play the sport in college are:. Matthew Moore -North Texas. Steve Albert – Tarleton. Zy’Aire King – Texas A&M...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin's Washington named 3A's offensive POY; several other BV players earn all-state honors
Franklin senior running back Bryson Washington, who helped the Lions win a second straight state championship, was named the offensive player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team Tuesday. Washington, who signed with Baylor, rushed for 2,131 yards on 244 carries...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville's Johnson earns all-state honors; A&M signee Owens a first-team pick
Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.
fox44news.com
Four University Trojans sign to play at Texas College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, four members of the University High Football team all signed with Texas College, as they take the next step in their athletic careers. The four Trojans to sign with the Steers are:. JohnZay Fulbright. Jordan Whitaker. Naje Drakes. Paul Monrial.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Parade to free-throw line helps Texas A&M men's basketball team sweep season series vs. Auburn
For as loud as the 10,248 fans roared at Reed Arena during Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Auburn, you could hear a pin drop when Texas A&M forward Julius Marble released a hook shot from the middle of the paint. Like Tiger Wood’s famous chip on the 16th...
fox44news.com
Four members of Harker Heights Football team take part in Signing Day
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — After a district championship win and a deep run into the postseason, four more members of the Harker Heights Football team signed with college programs on Wednesday. The four football Knights are:. Christopher Robinson -Kilgore Junior College. Evan Collazo – Southwestern. Lamarian...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to open ITA National Indoors against No. 17 San Diego
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 17 San Diego in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at 2 p.m. Friday in Seattle. The winner advances to face either Auburn or Ohio State in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. A&M (6-0)...
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to end in College Station again in April
Linda Bates got goosebumps standing inside Kyle Field last year. Bates, the south central president of the National MS Society, came from La Grange to College Station during last year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event. She watched cyclists bike down the highway and look upon Kyle Field in the distance off F.M. 60.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD superintendent maintains security is top district priority
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD joined First News at Four to provide a breakdown of what’s happening in the district. Superintendent Mike Martindale said school safety continues to be a top priority for district leaders and staff. In November 2021, residents of College Station approved a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Feb. 9
Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station. Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan...
"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school
KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves. They were not the only students to join...
KWTX
Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
