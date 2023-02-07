ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins to set up district tiebreaker game

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team closed on a 7-1 run to claim a 52-49 victory over the Montgomery Lady Lions in a District 21-5A regular-season finale Tuesday night. Consol senior guard Mia Teran had a game-high 21 points, and Da’Mya Turner hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left after Montgomery missed a free throw that would have tied the game with six seconds left.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder boys basketball team loses to hungry Montgomery Lake Creek 55-48

The Montgomery Lake Creek boys basketball team used a late fourth-quarter rally to come away with a 55-48 win over the Rudder Rangers on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at The Armory. Rudder (28-5, 10-2) entered the game atop the district standings and riding an eight-game win streak. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggieland Match Play boys golf tournament set for Friday, Saturday

The A&M Consolidated boys golf team will host the AggieLand Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Teams will play 36 holes of stroke play Friday then be seeded for 18-hole matches Saturday. The field will include The Woodlands Christian Academy, College Park,...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M softball team's newcomers bring sunshine in 12-2 victory to open season

Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford’s Aggie debut was a smashing success thanks to a pair of fellow newcomers. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill had four hits and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed only two hits in their first time to don maroon and white as the Aggies crushed Tarleton State 12-2 in the season opener Thursday at Davis Diamond.
fox44news.com

Three Ellison Football standouts sign with college programs

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Three Ellison Eagles are headed to the collegiate football ranks following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. The football players headed to play the sport in college are:. Matthew Moore -North Texas. Steve Albert – Tarleton. Zy’Aire King – Texas A&M...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Madisonville's Johnson earns all-state honors; A&M signee Owens a first-team pick

Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.
fox44news.com

Four University Trojans sign to play at Texas College

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, four members of the University High Football team all signed with Texas College, as they take the next step in their athletic careers. The four Trojans to sign with the Steers are:. JohnZay Fulbright. Jordan Whitaker. Naje Drakes. Paul Monrial.
fox44news.com

Four members of Harker Heights Football team take part in Signing Day

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — After a district championship win and a deep run into the postseason, four more members of the Harker Heights Football team signed with college programs on Wednesday. The four football Knights are:. Christopher Robinson -Kilgore Junior College. Evan Collazo – Southwestern. Lamarian...
US105

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to end in College Station again in April

Linda Bates got goosebumps standing inside Kyle Field last year. Bates, the south central president of the National MS Society, came from La Grange to College Station during last year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event. She watched cyclists bike down the highway and look upon Kyle Field in the distance off F.M. 60.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Feb. 9

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station. Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan...
KWTX

Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
