Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.

MADISONVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO