12newsnow.com
'Everyone's stoked' : Vidor businessman working to bring family entertainment center to community
Michael Toman's vision includes an entire fishing area that will have several piers, turtles and alligators. There will also be bumper boats and putt-putt.
12newsnow.com
Jackknifed 18-wheeler backs up traffic on IH10 near Magnolia Street in Beaumont
Crews are currently pumping the diesel tanks from the 18-wheeler before they move it. This is done just in case a tank ruptures.
12newsnow.com
Motorcyclist dead after shootout with Jefferson County deputies, possibly by self-inflicted wound
Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana died at the scene from what officials believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Neither deputy was injured in the shooting.
12newsnow.com
Lumberton blanks Bridge City 7-0 to give Hopson 300th win!
LUMBERTON, Texas — Jason Hopson's remarkable coaching career hit another milestone, as the Lumberton Lady Raider leader picked up his 300th win Tuesday night. Lumberton shutout Bridge City 7-0 in 17-4A play. The Lady Raiders (8-1-1, 4-0) piled up a 5-0 halftime lead over the Lady Cardinals (4-5, 0-4)...
12newsnow.com
Lamar softball no-hit by Virginia in season opener
HOUSTON — Lamar University’s softball team began the season against Virginia in the Houston Invitational hosted by the University of Houston. But while they held firm with the Cavaliers, a five-run fifth inning and a no-hitter thrown against them forced LU to drop their first game 5-0. Taking the loss, Aaliyah Ruiz pithed pitched 4.1 inning allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three batters. Karyana Mitchell came in relief for the final 1.2 innings as she gave up two runs on two hits. The Cardinals would draw three walks and reached base on two errors throughout the game.
12newsnow.com
Lamar softball opens season with five games at Houston Invitational
BEAUMONT, Texas — Set to open their 2023 season, Lamar University’s softball team will have their first tournament of the year when they travel down to Houston for five games of the University of Houston Invitational. LU will have two games with both Virginia and Nebraska while they will have one with the host team.
12newsnow.com
Lady Cardinals peck off UIW's Cardinals in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO — In a nip-and-tuck game down to the final few minutes, Lamar University was able to grind out a tough 74-67 win against the University of Incarnate Word in the Battle of Cardinals. Already with a three-game winning streak and winners of five of their last six, LU is currently 13-10 overall and 7-5 in conference play, which puts them in a hold for fourth place in the Southland Conference.
12newsnow.com
Kelly takes it to Fort Bend Christian, 5-0
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Kelly Bulldogs continued their domination of TAPPS 5-5A Thursday night with a 5-0 win over Fort Bend Christian in Beaumont. Kelly struck first with 10:44 left the first half off a corner kick that was headed in by Joseph Knott. That goal would lead to...
12newsnow.com
Calmese scores 27 in win at UIW
SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Nate Calmese converted his first eight attempts (including five three-pointers and finished the game with 27 points to lead Lamar University to a 68-59 victory at UIW Thursday evening from the McDermott Center. The Cardinals finished the game knocking down 25-of-57 (.439) from the field...
12newsnow.com
Ben Elliott goes from LCM's all-time leading scorer to 409Sports Athlete of the Week
ORANGE, Texas — Half way through his freshman year at LCM, Ben Elliott was moved up to play on the varsity basketball team. “Everything I’ve done since I was fourth, fifth, in little dribblers to now, every step has got me to where I am today,” Elliott said.
