Lumberton blanks Bridge City 7-0 to give Hopson 300th win!

LUMBERTON, Texas — Jason Hopson's remarkable coaching career hit another milestone, as the Lumberton Lady Raider leader picked up his 300th win Tuesday night. Lumberton shutout Bridge City 7-0 in 17-4A play. The Lady Raiders (8-1-1, 4-0) piled up a 5-0 halftime lead over the Lady Cardinals (4-5, 0-4)...
Lamar softball no-hit by Virginia in season opener

HOUSTON — Lamar University’s softball team began the season against Virginia in the Houston Invitational hosted by the University of Houston. But while they held firm with the Cavaliers, a five-run fifth inning and a no-hitter thrown against them forced LU to drop their first game 5-0. Taking the loss, Aaliyah Ruiz pithed pitched 4.1 inning allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three batters. Karyana Mitchell came in relief for the final 1.2 innings as she gave up two runs on two hits. The Cardinals would draw three walks and reached base on two errors throughout the game.
Lamar softball opens season with five games at Houston Invitational

BEAUMONT, Texas — Set to open their 2023 season, Lamar University’s softball team will have their first tournament of the year when they travel down to Houston for five games of the University of Houston Invitational. LU will have two games with both Virginia and Nebraska while they will have one with the host team.
Lady Cardinals peck off UIW's Cardinals in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO — In a nip-and-tuck game down to the final few minutes, Lamar University was able to grind out a tough 74-67 win against the University of Incarnate Word in the Battle of Cardinals. Already with a three-game winning streak and winners of five of their last six, LU is currently 13-10 overall and 7-5 in conference play, which puts them in a hold for fourth place in the Southland Conference.
Kelly takes it to Fort Bend Christian, 5-0

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Kelly Bulldogs continued their domination of TAPPS 5-5A Thursday night with a 5-0 win over Fort Bend Christian in Beaumont. Kelly struck first with 10:44 left the first half off a corner kick that was headed in by Joseph Knott. That goal would lead to...
Calmese scores 27 in win at UIW

SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Nate Calmese converted his first eight attempts (including five three-pointers and finished the game with 27 points to lead Lamar University to a 68-59 victory at UIW Thursday evening from the McDermott Center. The Cardinals finished the game knocking down 25-of-57 (.439) from the field...
