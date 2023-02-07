ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot

By Addy Bink
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ik2I_0kelS7Ay00

(NEXSTAR) – A Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $747 million was up for grabs Monday night after no ticket was able to match the numbers drawn on Saturday. If your ticket matches the latest numbers drawn, seen below, you’ll have won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history .

The jackpot hasn’t been won since November 19, giving way for the prize to grow to be the ninth-largest lottery prize in history . Powerball officials say the jackpot has a cash value of $403.1 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, February 6: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2X.

Didn’t win the jackpot? You may still have won money

Without a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot could become the fourth-largest in game history , edging out a prize won in Massachusetts in 2017. Surpassing that prize (it’s roughly $12 million shy of doing so) would also make the current jackpot the eighth-largest in U.S. history .

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials . While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize .

Where are jackpots most frequently won?

Whether the Powerball jackpot rolls again or is won Monday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Wednesday she “didn’t take any bait” in heckling President Biden during his State of the Union address the night before.  Greene told CNN’s Manu Raju in an interview that she was acting in her capacity as a representative of the people during the speech and received messages from constituents […]
KSN News

Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating

A Memphis police officer has admitted to using his personal cellphone to send out a picture of Tyre Nichols after he was brutally beaten and arrested on Jan. 7, according to The New York Times. Demetrius Haley admitted to sending a photograph of Nichols, bleeding and half-conscious, to at least five people, including two fellow […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSN News

KSN News

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy