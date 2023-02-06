Read full article on original website
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner moments from crashing into sea after plunging 1,000ft in 24 seconds in horror near-disaster
A PASSENGER jet came within seconds of disaster when a pilot error sent it plunging towards the ocean, reports say. Qatar Airways has launched an investigation after the terrifying near-miss last month. It's been revealed that a Qatar Airways 787 Boeing Dreamliner came within seconds of hitting the waters of...
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Search and rescue operations in Antakya, Turkey, are incredibly dangerous
One of the worst hit parts of the earthquake zone, is the southern Turkish city of Antakya. Building after building is flattened, and one of the city's hospitals is on its side. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria...
'The Last Of Us' made us wonder: Could a deadly fungus really cause a pandemic?
From a scientific perspective, the new HBO show The Last Of Us is telling us a whopper–a mesmerizing whopper. In the show, climate change has fueled the rise of a new pathogen, which sweeps around the globe infecting humans, turning them into zombies and controlling their brains. The cause...
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. The government doesn't know yet what it was
U.S. fighter jets on Friday afternoon shot down a mysterious object about the size of a car that was detected about 40,000 feet over Alaska. It's not yet clear what it was — the White House is describing it as a "high-altitude object." But the incident marks the second time in a week where dramatic action has been taken to shoot down something deemed to be a threat over the skies of America.
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
NPR got a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in rebel-held Syria, where it's been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The disaster left devastation and people crying out for more aid. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and...
Massive penguin found on a New Zealand beach is the largest known to have lived, CT researcher says
Penguins - the small, slightly clumsy birds we know and love today – had a massive ancestor. That’s according to a team of scientists that unearthed a penguin fossil and says it belonged to a roughly 350-pound bird – heavier than a typical NFL lineman. “The emperor...
