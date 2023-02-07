Read full article on original website
Andy Garrett
3d ago
It's embarrassing to say that I went to one of these schools. It's pitiful and inexcusable for people to not know how to act in public. Really? All of this BS over a basketball game!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
inforney.com
Class 5A: Longview's Hale earns football all-state honors
Longview’s Jalen Hale, who hauled in 50 passes and scored 16 total touchdowns as a senior during the Lobos’ 14-1 campaign, earned first team honors with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team on Thursday. Teammates’ Taylor Tatum at running back, Ta’Darion Boone...
inforney.com
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriots meet A&M-Kingsville Thursday
It will be Cancer Awareness Hawaiian Night at the Herrington Patriot Center on Thursday as the UT Tyler basketball teams play host to Texas A&M-Kingsville in a doubleheader. The women’s game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m. The Patriot women are...
inforney.com
Swimming to State: Tyler Legacy Wet Raiders heading to Austin
Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet. Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team...
inforney.com
Class 4A Football: Carthage, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore players earn top honors
Carthage’s unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team. Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott...
Kilgore ISD recognizes first all-Black basketball starting lineup
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore recognized a special group of men who made basketball history for the city 50 years ago during a basketball game Tuesday evening. For Derek Winkley, basketball is more than just a sport. "It's everything that you can mix in and then friendship, long lasting friendship,"...
inforney.com
In rematch with no incidents, Lions take win over Tigers
There were Lions and Tigers and no fans on Tuesday night in Tyler. In a game that both coaches and schools were anxious to get past, the Tyler High Lions scored a 71-59 win over the Texas High Tigers in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den. A...
Why Aren’t Fans Allowed at Tonight’s Tyler High School Basketball Game?
Why are no fans going to be allowed to attend the Tyler, Texas basketball game between the Tyler High School Lions and Texarkana's Texas High?. A post shared on the Tyler ISD Athletics Facebook page announced that no fans would be allowed to be in attendance, at least in person, at tonight's 7 p.m. basketball game between Texas High in Texarkana, Texas, and the Tyler High School Lions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aeryn Hampton, 4-star ATH out of Texas for 2024, drops top 7 list
Aeryn Hampton is a 4-star athlete out of Daingerfield, Texas for the 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Hampton dropped a list of his top 7 programs moving forward. Out of the SEC, Hampton kept Alabama and LSU in the mix for his commitment. Oklahoma and Texas — bound for the SEC in 2025 — also made the cut with Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska rounding out the full list.
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 22:19 Image PHOTO BY JOHN WHITTEN Body The Mount Pleasant Tigers took...
Henderson High School alumnus returns to become head football coach
HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to story, originally aired on Oct. 3, 2022. Henderson ISD announced a new head football coach for Henderson High School at a special board meeting Tuesday. Starting Monday, Clay Baker returns to his alma mater to become a full time coach...
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
inforney.com
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — SLOW. Water stained; 50-53 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. Bass continue to be slow with a few catches on deep points dragging Carolina rigs. Crappie are slow with no reports of limits. Plenty of fish on deep brush, but hard to get to bite. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone out in East Texas is feeling like LeBron James on Wednesday after a Texas Lottery win. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas from Tuesday night’s drawing, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Carthage! #TexasLottery #Texas.”
inforney.com
Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame
CARTHAGE — It will be a gala-like, all-star evening Feb. 17 when the annual Carthage Arts Walk of Fame holds the second annual induction ceremony. Honorees this year are sculptor Bob Harness and historian and author Bill O’Neal, according to Cindy Deloney, executive director of Carthage Main Street.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
KLTV
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
inforney.com
Tyler Junior College to host Arbor Day tree-planting
Tyler Junior College, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Trees Committee are joining forces for an Arbor Day tree-planting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the TJC central campus. “Many of the beautiful, old trees on our main campus were damaged and lost during last year’s winter freeze and spring storms,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC director of student life. “We’re inviting the community to join us in planting new trees on Jenkins Lawn.”
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Comments / 2