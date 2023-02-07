ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rising sales, corporate taxes in Georgia mask drop in income taxes

ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections rose slightly last month, as a decline in individual income tax receipts was offset by gains in sales and corporate income tax revenue. The state Department of Revenue brought in nearly $3 billion in January, up 1.1% over January of last year.
GEORGIA STATE

