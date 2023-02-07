Read full article on original website
A deadly building flaw common in California brings destruction and misery to Turkey
LOS ANGELES — As seismic engineers study the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 20,000 people this week, it's becoming clear that a significant cause of the destruction involved a building design common in California and other parts of the U.S. The flaws of non-ductile concrete...
Rising sales, corporate taxes in Georgia mask drop in income taxes
ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections rose slightly last month, as a decline in individual income tax receipts was offset by gains in sales and corporate income tax revenue. The state Department of Revenue brought in nearly $3 billion in January, up 1.1% over January of last year.
Biden’s Wisconsin trip sets stage for 2024 reelection campaign
Joe Biden wanted a show of strength and found it in a union hall in Wisconsin — a state Democrats learned the hard way that they can’t ignore, and one where the president sent his strongest signal yet of a reelection bid. The trip this week, on the...
