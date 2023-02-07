Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Medical Marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
Medical Marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
1011now.com
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced on Monday that he has appointed a 16-member committee to help guide the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Protest resumes at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park. Updated: 16 hours ago. Tree removal work was...
1011now.com
Native American activists arrested for trespassing on site of housing development
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced on Monday that he has appointed a 16-member committee to help guide the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Protest resumes at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park. Updated: 14 hours ago. Tree removal work was...
1011now.com
U.S education secretary visits Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The head of the U.S. Department of Education paid a visit to two Omaha-metro high schools on Wednesday. Secretary Miguel Cardona came to Nebraska today to see how one high school blends careers with the classroom. He is one of several of President Biden’s Cabinet members making post-State of the Union visits to various parts of the country, in addition to the president himself.
1011now.com
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon...
1011now.com
‘Let Them Grow’ bill draws lots of divided testifiers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday afternoon, dozens of people lined the halls of the capitol building to give testimony on what’s being called the ‘Let Them Grow Act’. The bill, LB 574, deals with controversial transgender issues. It would ban gender-altering procedures on minors, and it’s a...
1011now.com
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
1011now.com
Public invited to singing competition to benefit CASA
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 2,000 abused and neglected children in Nebraska are in need of a court appointed special advocate or CASA, and 220 of those children are in Lancaster county. Thursday night, they’re holding an event to support the work of the 87 active volunteers that work...
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced. George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community. According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln...
1011now.com
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.
1011now.com
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
1011now.com
Huskers to retire jerseys of Erstad, Gordon, Komine
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Athletics Department has announced that former Nebraska baseball All-Americans Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jerseys retired in a ceremony prior to the start of the Huskers’ game against Illinois on Friday, March 24. Erstad, Gordon and Komine...
1011now.com
Foodie Friday: Protein Powder Brownies
You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Highlights from Thursday's games across the 1011 NOW area.
1011now.com
Saunders County fire sends one to the hospital
Saunders County fire sends one to the hospital
1011now.com
Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in local eggs
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - With the high price of eggs, backyard chicken owners are finding out their pets have become quite valuable. But the eggs aren’t the main reason why Logan Jones decided to get his chickens last spring. “We really just wanted to do it to have more...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Reality Check...courtesy of gusty winds...cooler temps...and some light snow...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A brief return to more winter-like weather is expected for Thursday. A cold front will sweep across the region over the next 24-to-36 hours...and this front will bring increasing cloudiness...northwesterly winds of 20-to-40 mph...and temperatures “struggling” into the low 30s-to-low 40s...along with the possibility of some light snow, especially Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. After reaching 50°-or-better five days in a row, Lincoln will see a high in the lower 40s on Thursday while contending with gusty northwest winds and a chance for light rain or light snow. Snowfall amounts for most of Nebraska will be light...generally a trace to 1/2-inch...but some isolated 1 to 2 inch totals will be possible in spots. A mix of light rain or light snow is also possible in the southeast corner of the state Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning....as a southern US weather system grazes our area. Friday will end up mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 30s-to-low 40s...and the weekend should warm back into the lower 40s-to-lower 50s for most of 10-11 Country with dry conditions expected. Mild-for-February temperatures should continue into early next week...with some small precipitation chances returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
1011now.com
Huskers Fall Late to Fighting Illini
Sam Haiby scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome a 20-0 Illinois run in the second half of Nebraska’s 72-64 women’s basketball loss to the Fighting Illini on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby finished with...
1011now.com
Gunshots damage home, vehicles in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of vandalisms involving gunfire in the Air Park neighborhood. Around 12:53 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched a home on Lindsey Circle, off NW 54th Street, on a report of gunshots. LPD said responding officers spoke with a...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: More mild weather for Wednesday; cooler and breezy conditions loom later this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More mild weather is on tap for the day on Wednesday as the forecast is headlined by more above average temperatures through most of the next week. The exception to that will be Thursday and Friday as colder and windy conditions are expected across the area with the chance for some light rain or snow.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
