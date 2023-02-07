Read full article on original website
'I've never seen so many casualties at one time' | Maryland doctor reflects on family back in Turkey
MARYLAND, USA — A doctor living in Maryland who has family in Turkey claims his relatives were forced to flee their homes without their belongings after the devastating earthquake on Monday. Dr. Houssam al-Nahhas spoke with WUSA9 on Wednesday to raise awareness about the disaster. He told us that...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US military prepares to bring up fragments of Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
The contents include pieces of cameras and antennas. Military officials plan to study the contents to try and determine what the Chinese government was looking for.
