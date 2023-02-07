ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Why Republican heckling of Biden’s State of the Union mattered

In September 2009, President Barack Obama delivered a speech on health care policy to a joint session of Congress, and assured the public that his plan would not extend benefits to undocumented immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson responded by shouting, “You lie!”. Substantively, Obama was right and the South Carolina...
COLORADO STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
MSNBC

McCarthy comfortable with ‘passionate’ GOP heckling of Biden

The day before the State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he’d privately given President Joe Biden some advice: Don’t reference “extreme MAGA Republicans” in the address. “I don’t think that’s [an] appropriate comment that the president should make,” the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment

Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi

President Biden opened his State of the Union speech with special recognition to congressional leaders, and also former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called "the greatest Speaker in the history of the House of Representatives."Feb. 8, 2023.
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

The problem with the Republicans' performative Constitution reading

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s original plan for performative patriotism didn’t work out well. Still scrambling to secure the votes he’d need to win the gavel, the California Republican said in November that, under his leadership, Congress would start every day with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. There would be “no exceptions,” the congressman declared.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Despite partisan hostility in Washington, Biden emphasizes bipartisanship

The Actual Cost of a New Walk-In Shower May Surprise You. Seniors With Under $2,348 In SS Get 24 Incredible "Givebacks" In 2023. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) CompareCredit.com /. SPONSORED. 2 Cards Charging 0% Interest Until 2024. CleanMyMac by MacPaw /. SPONSORED. macOS Ventura:...
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

Presidential historian breaks down SOTU speech

If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Why millions of Americans have stopped buying their glasses at the optometrist. Effortlessly Lifts the Mattress and Leaving Both Hands Free to Make the Bed!. New Electric Cars | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize...

Comments / 0

Community Policy