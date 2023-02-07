Lake Oswego police arrested a Portland man Tuesday, Feb. 7, who admitted to breaking into 15-20 cars, two garages and one home during a crime spree. Charles F. Thomas was sent to Clackamas County Jail for three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and four counts of third-degree theft. According...

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO