Portland, OR

kptv.com

Man who attacked 2 Portland officers charged with assault

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been charged after assaulting two Portland police officers in early February, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 to an apartment building in the 950 Block of...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Lake Oswego police nab crime spree suspect caught in the act

Lake Oswego police arrested a Portland man Tuesday, Feb. 7, who admitted to breaking into 15-20 cars, two garages and one home during a crime spree. Charles F. Thomas was sent to Clackamas County Jail for three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and four counts of third-degree theft. According...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

75-year-old woman missing from SW Portland found safe

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 75-year-old woman has been found safe after going missing Thursday after police said she walked away from her southwest Portland home, according to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. Helene Rosenthal walked away from her home near Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Vermont Street at...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

All Salem police to wear body cameras starting Monday

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year and a half after the Salem City Council approved money for police body cameras, the Salem Police Department said all officers will be wearing them starting Monday. Police Chief Trevor Womack said it took months of preparations to equip every officer with...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
PORTLAND, OR

