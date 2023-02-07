ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway Service Alerts: Brooklyn Heights and Nearby

This weekend the only planned service change directly affecting local stations is that on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 N and R trains will be running every fifteen minutes, so expect to wait longer at Court Street and at the N/R platforms at Jay Street-MetroTech. The following work...
