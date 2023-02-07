ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jackcentral.org

“Black and ...” Panel shares multicultural experiences

A small crowd gathered in NAU’s Office of Inclusion: Multicultural & LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ), quietly listening. They collected in the middle of the day to hear individual stories from the panel of five who sat in front of them. Intermittently, audience members asked questions between emotional retellings of the panelists’ experiences. Although every story was unique, each panelist spoke to similar difficulties and feelings that resonate throughout multicultural communities.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Flagstaff City Council discussed naming the Sheep Crossing Trail Tunnel in honor of Cosmic Ray, otherwise known as Raymond J. Brutti. The request was citizen-initiated, with the goal being to rename the tunnel located under I-17 along the Sheep Crossing Trail. Martin Ince, senior transportation planner...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

Black History Month events begin with art showcase

NAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) partnered with the Office of Inclusion: Multicultural and LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ) on Friday night to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month and promote upcoming events it will be hosting in its honor. The Art Open House and Mixer, hosted from 6-8 p.m....
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025

The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Flagstaff Mall | Shopping mall in Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Flagstaff, Arizona, is operated by Cypress Equities. The mall opened in 1979, and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. Flagstaff Mall opened in 1979, developed by Phoenix-based real estate company Westcor. The shopping center's original anchors JCPenney and Sears had previously...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Pile burns planned at Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Smoke may be visible from Cottonwood and Camp Verde next week due to a prescribed burn at Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The piles are approximately five acres and are the result of leftover debris from continual fuel work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
journalaz.com

Sheriff Rhodes Makes Recruitment Plea

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes discussed his views on the current issues facing law enforcement in the county at the meeting of the Mingus Mountain Republican Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Having spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office, Rhodes began his career as a volunteer before being promoted through...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy