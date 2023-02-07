Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jackcentral.org
“Black and ...” Panel shares multicultural experiences
A small crowd gathered in NAU’s Office of Inclusion: Multicultural & LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ), quietly listening. They collected in the middle of the day to hear individual stories from the panel of five who sat in front of them. Intermittently, audience members asked questions between emotional retellings of the panelists’ experiences. Although every story was unique, each panelist spoke to similar difficulties and feelings that resonate throughout multicultural communities.
jackcentral.org
Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Flagstaff City Council discussed naming the Sheep Crossing Trail Tunnel in honor of Cosmic Ray, otherwise known as Raymond J. Brutti. The request was citizen-initiated, with the goal being to rename the tunnel located under I-17 along the Sheep Crossing Trail. Martin Ince, senior transportation planner...
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
jackcentral.org
Black History Month events begin with art showcase
NAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) partnered with the Office of Inclusion: Multicultural and LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ) on Friday night to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month and promote upcoming events it will be hosting in its honor. The Art Open House and Mixer, hosted from 6-8 p.m....
jackcentral.org
Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025
The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
tourcounsel.com
Flagstaff Mall | Shopping mall in Flagstaff, Arizona
Flagstaff Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Flagstaff, Arizona, is operated by Cypress Equities. The mall opened in 1979, and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. Flagstaff Mall opened in 1979, developed by Phoenix-based real estate company Westcor. The shopping center's original anchors JCPenney and Sears had previously...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
SignalsAZ
YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
knau.org
Pile burns planned at Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Smoke may be visible from Cottonwood and Camp Verde next week due to a prescribed burn at Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The piles are approximately five acres and are the result of leftover debris from continual fuel work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.
journalaz.com
Sheriff Rhodes Makes Recruitment Plea
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes discussed his views on the current issues facing law enforcement in the county at the meeting of the Mingus Mountain Republican Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Having spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office, Rhodes began his career as a volunteer before being promoted through...
Comments / 0