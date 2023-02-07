ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

James Lott
3d ago

While the Bill to legalize medical marijuana is on the right track, Bill 45 to abolish the death penalty is nonsense. There are some crimes in which the only equivalent punishment is death. The cost is irrelevant. It's about justice being served. We shouldn't be getting rid of it. We should be getting rid of the stay on execution and fixing it.

wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers wrapped up work on a bill making a deeper cut in Kentucky's individual income tax rate, sending the election-year issue to the Democratic governor on Wednesday. The bill won Senate passage on a 30-5 vote after an hourlong debate. For Republicans, it's another...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Experts weigh in on if proposed cut to state income tax helps or hurt Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Advocates push for passing of CARR, gun safety act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, advocates met in Frankfort to push for the passing of the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR is a bipartisan policy that would allow for the temporary transfer of firearms away from people on the brink of a crisis.
FRANKFORT, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings

A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Bill to lower Kentucky’s income tax rate approved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, a bill was approved that will make Kentucky’s income tax rate drop another half percent starting Jan. 1 next year. The Senate Committee for Appropriations and Revenue discussed both House Bill 1 and 2 on Wednesday and voted to push them for State Senate approval.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

GOP candidate Craft rails against education department

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft caused a stir with her pitch to overhaul Kentucky's Department of Education while Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail, as the Republican gubernatorial rivals carve out positions they hope will energize GOP primary voters. The focus on such hot-button...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky House Bill could lower cost of period products

WEST KENTUCKY — A Kentucky House bill would eliminate the 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. According to the National Organization for Women, the average woman will spend up to $18,000 on feminine products in her lifetime. Girls can start their menstrual cycle in the third grade and will have it into womanhood until menopause.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They met with legislators to talk about the importance of gun safety and highlighted the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR would provide a process for the temporary...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY

