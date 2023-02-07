Read full article on original website
James Lott
3d ago
While the Bill to legalize medical marijuana is on the right track, Bill 45 to abolish the death penalty is nonsense. There are some crimes in which the only equivalent punishment is death. The cost is irrelevant. It's about justice being served. We shouldn't be getting rid of it. We should be getting rid of the stay on execution and fixing it.
Reply
2
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Republican state senators push to keep Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected tornado relief checks
WEST KENTUCKY — Republican senators are pushing to hold Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected checks from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Three state lawmakers who represent counties in west Kentucky are sponsoring Senate Bill 99 with the goal of creating oversight for the distribution of relief funds.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers wrapped up work on a bill making a deeper cut in Kentucky's individual income tax rate, sending the election-year issue to the Democratic governor on Wednesday. The bill won Senate passage on a 30-5 vote after an hourlong debate. For Republicans, it's another...
WLKY.com
Experts weigh in on if proposed cut to state income tax helps or hurt Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.
Wave 3
Advocates push for passing of CARR, gun safety act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, advocates met in Frankfort to push for the passing of the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR is a bipartisan policy that would allow for the temporary transfer of firearms away from people on the brink of a crisis.
linknky.com
Kentucky legislators tackle ‘wokeness’ and parental rights in schools
Giving an impassioned speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) said that “wokeness” is real and is happening in Kentucky schools. “The woke agenda that is not clickbait for cable TV is real,” Wise said. “It is happening in schools across the Commonwealth.”
How gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Kentucky to purge 127,000 ineligible registrations from voter rolls on Friday
Kentucky election officials plan to remove 127,000 people from the state’s voter rolls as part of a multi-year long effort to clean up unqualified voters.
Kentucky Senate leaders comment on "gray gambling" and Lexington parking rates
Legislation related to gambling in more than one form is likely to be discussed during the next month or so in Frankfort. Talk about a bill to legalize sports betting is just about a sure bet. There is also attention being given to so-called gray gambling machines
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
Wave 3
Bill to lower Kentucky’s income tax rate approved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, a bill was approved that will make Kentucky’s income tax rate drop another half percent starting Jan. 1 next year. The Senate Committee for Appropriations and Revenue discussed both House Bill 1 and 2 on Wednesday and voted to push them for State Senate approval.
wpsdlocal6.com
GOP candidate Craft rails against education department
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft caused a stir with her pitch to overhaul Kentucky's Department of Education while Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail, as the Republican gubernatorial rivals carve out positions they hope will energize GOP primary voters. The focus on such hot-button...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky House Bill could lower cost of period products
WEST KENTUCKY — A Kentucky House bill would eliminate the 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. According to the National Organization for Women, the average woman will spend up to $18,000 on feminine products in her lifetime. Girls can start their menstrual cycle in the third grade and will have it into womanhood until menopause.
WKYT 27
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They met with legislators to talk about the importance of gun safety and highlighted the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR would provide a process for the temporary...
ems1.com
Ky. House bill aims to ease shortage of EMS providers, other healthcare workers
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Rep. Ken Fleming (R) hosted a press conference Wednesday in Frankfort to introduce House Bill 200, which he said is "a broad-based, very much an unprecedented approach to addressing Kentucky's healthcare workforce shortage." "Kentucky has grown (to have) an ongoing workforce crisis," he said, "and its...
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
Comments / 2