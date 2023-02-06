ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students

The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
Fentanyl Use On The Rise In Northern Michigan

Fentanyl use is on the rise in Northern Michigan, and law enforcement is looking for ways to reverse the trend. Sheriff Kim Cole just got back from Washington D.C. He flew in as Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest at The State of the Union Address on Tuesday. While in DC, he met with local lawmakers about the fentanyl problem.
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan

February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
153-Year-Old Shipwreck Found at the Bottom of Lake Superior

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has found the wreck of a lost ship in Lake Superior. The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water about 40 miles northwest of Vermilion Point. The Nucleus sank on Sept. 14, 1869 while carrying a load of iron ore. The...
Michele’s Dog Training & Classic K9 Show Is Furry Fun

Michele Henderson is no stranger to the world of performing and when she was offered the opportunity to take over for her mentor as the head of the Classic K9 Show, she leapt at the chance. Now with a full team of talented canine performers Michele travels the country showing the skills that Michigan has to offer.
Sault Ste. Marie Holds Off Gaylord in Boys Hoops

SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie held off Gaylord for a 68-64 victory on Tuesday night. With the win, Sault Ste. Marie improves to 9-5 on the season. The Blue Devils play at Cheboygan on Friday at 7 p.m. Gaylord falls to 8-8 this season with the loss and...
