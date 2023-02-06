Read full article on original website
9&10 News
Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students
The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
9&10 News
Consumers Energy: A Force for You - How to Get Help with Your Electric Bills
Consumer’s Energy is making a $25 million contribution to help Michigan homes and businesses with those electric bills. Josh Paciorek form Consumer’s Energy breaks it all down for us right here on ‘the four.’
9&10 News
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers
Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new state budget proposal on Wednesday, and once again there are plans to make big investments in education. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says some of the proposed investments could help them...
9&10 News
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area
Study Shows Road Conditions in Northwest Michigan Could Bring Federal Dollars to the Area. A new survey looked at the condition of roads across Northwest Michigan, and it could help bad roads get some attention. Networks Northwest’s annual Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating looked at the condition of all federal-aid...
9&10 News
Fentanyl Use On The Rise In Northern Michigan
Fentanyl use is on the rise in Northern Michigan, and law enforcement is looking for ways to reverse the trend. Sheriff Kim Cole just got back from Washington D.C. He flew in as Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest at The State of the Union Address on Tuesday. While in DC, he met with local lawmakers about the fentanyl problem.
9&10 News
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
9&10 News
153-Year-Old Shipwreck Found at the Bottom of Lake Superior
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has found the wreck of a lost ship in Lake Superior. The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water about 40 miles northwest of Vermilion Point. The Nucleus sank on Sept. 14, 1869 while carrying a load of iron ore. The...
9&10 News
Michele’s Dog Training & Classic K9 Show Is Furry Fun
Michele Henderson is no stranger to the world of performing and when she was offered the opportunity to take over for her mentor as the head of the Classic K9 Show, she leapt at the chance. Now with a full team of talented canine performers Michele travels the country showing the skills that Michigan has to offer.
9&10 News
Frederic Woman Arrested for Stealing Money from Family Member, Sending it to Online ‘Boyfriend’
Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a 67-year-old Frederic woman was arrested for stealing money from a vulnerable family member. Houghton Lake Post troopers said they were contacted in October by Adult Protective Services to investigate Elaine Frances Baldwin for embezzling money from a relative. They charge that Baldwin used...
9&10 News
Sault Ste. Marie Holds Off Gaylord in Boys Hoops
SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie held off Gaylord for a 68-64 victory on Tuesday night. With the win, Sault Ste. Marie improves to 9-5 on the season. The Blue Devils play at Cheboygan on Friday at 7 p.m. Gaylord falls to 8-8 this season with the loss and...
