Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
LeBron James' son Bryce unhappy over Lakers trading Russell Westbrook
Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is a dream come true for most NBA players. After all, who doesn't love being a star for one of the biggest franchises in the league? But wearing the iconic Purple and Gold jersey comes with its own set of cons as well. The...
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Multiple Of Cavs Trade Targets Already Off The Table Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a long list of small forwards and guards ahead of the NBA Trade deadline. There's no secret that the team is looking for an upgrade at the wing in order to make a strong playoff push this season. However, their options are beginning...
Video of Anthony Davis during LeBron James' record moment goes viral
A viral video of Anthony Davis from Tuesday’s game is sparking questions. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James’ record-breaking moment came late in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a fadeaway jumper to give himself 38,388 career points.
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
Pelicans injury report ahead of a Friday night matchup vs. Cavaliers
New Orleans released its injury report on Thursday afternoon soon after the trade deadline. Devonte' Graham (trade pending) is the newest addition to the report and is listed as out. Four other Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Hawks trade for old friend in salary dump
It seems the Hawks trade for Saddiq Bey pushed the team over the luxury tax threshold, leading to this salary dump. Still, Justin Holiday has been a zero this season. After coming over from Sacramento in a different salary dump, Holiday has provided next to nothing. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter is thriving with the Kings, experiencing the best season of his career. It will go down as one of the worst trades in franchise history.
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Kevin Durant traded to Suns in blockbuster deal
Kevin Durant has been hoping for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets since the summer, and he finally got his wish. The Nets on Wednesday night traded Durant and TJ Warren to the Phoenix Suns for a big haul. The Nets are getting back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Timberwolves are the only loser of the massive three-team deal
Los Angeles (25-30, 13th in Western Conference) added three complementary pieces that should be enough to move the Lakers into the West's top 10, if for no other reason than it weakens two teams directly ahead of them. Utah (27-29, 10th in Western Conference) will likely cut Russell Westbrook and...
Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
Ideal destinations for buyout candidate Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers completed a three-team deal that sent Westbrook and his $47 million contract to the Utah Jazz. Don't expect Westbrook to ever play there, especially after a Jazz fan racially taunted him in 2019. Instead, he's likely to get a buyout for some portion of the $15 million to $16 million still owed to him this season.
