GCG Construction broke ground on a 5,045-square-foot retail building at Estero Crossings that will be the future home of Dunkin’, Estero Optics and another unit yet to be leased. The building that will complete the shopping center on Corkscrew Road, just east of Interstate 75, in Estero, will feature a varied height facade with multiple towers with tiled roofs and a wraparound drive-thru lane to service Dunkin’. The shell building is scheduled for completion by early summer.

ESTERO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO