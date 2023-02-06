Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Continual change: Hurricane Ian’s ongoing impact on Marco’s waterways
The nautical chart for Marco Island includes a warning just outside Caxambas Pass at the southern tip of the island. “Note: This area is subject to continual change.” Boaters transiting local waters would do well to heed the advice and take caution. If you recently returned from your...
Old, suspicious safe found in southeast Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Who doesn’t love a good mystery? While on assignment in southeast Cape Coral, we noticed a huge, heavy safe in an empty lot next to a canal along SE 13th Avenue. At first glance, it looked just like an electrical box in an empty...
NBC2 rides along with Cape Coral police for crackdown on aggressive driving
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) is using grant money to crack down on dangerous driving in the city. The funds, which are available through the Florida Department of Transportation, are distributed to departments based on certain information, like crash statistics. “We’d much rather...
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Contractors undergoing training after some say cleanup can destroy animal homes
On Wednesday, the push to preserve wildlife continued as Cape Coral city leaders were once again challenged on how they’re removing hurricane debris from city canals.
Dolphin dies along Doctor’s Pass in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. – The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into the death of a dolphin along Doctor’s Pass in Naples. Residents of the Indies West community (which borders the Pass) told NBC2 that crews arrived on Monday night and used a boat to pull the deceased animal out of the water.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
The diver missing off the coast off Englewood has been found
A missing diver has been located. Officials received the call for the missing diver around 11:30 a.m. this morning.
Wildfire in Collier County 95% contained, mop-up operations are in progress
12-acre fire started by yard debris is now 95% contained, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction begins on new retail building at Estero Crossings
GCG Construction broke ground on a 5,045-square-foot retail building at Estero Crossings that will be the future home of Dunkin’, Estero Optics and another unit yet to be leased. The building that will complete the shopping center on Corkscrew Road, just east of Interstate 75, in Estero, will feature a varied height facade with multiple towers with tiled roofs and a wraparound drive-thru lane to service Dunkin’. The shell building is scheduled for completion by early summer.
Two cars catch fire in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Fire crews are investigating after two cars went up in flames overnight in Lehigh Acres. The fire sparked on Milano Avenue South around 12:50 a.m. Fortunately, there were no injuries, according to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District. It’s unclear at this time...
City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
Can Lee County afford a $200 million Cape Coral Bridge Revamp Project?
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County may currently have $75 million of outstanding debt for three bridges, but officials are still planning to reconstruct the 60-year-old Cape Coral Bridge. Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said, “You only have to drive over the bridge once between the hours of 7...
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:16a3a4483b888ef4cc055603 Player Element ID: 6320119044112. Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road...
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:dd51444c343c642d1d7573e8 Player Element ID: 6320005655112. Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
Brush fire alert for Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff fire crews are battling a brush fire in the area of Collier Boulevard south of Immokalee Road.
SWFL shrimp company pushing on despite seafood industry’s struggles
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Shrimpers tell us it’s been an excellent year for pink shrimp, despite Southwest Florida’s struggling seafood industry. We checked in with Erickson & Jensen Seafood, the only shrimp company with boats in the water right now on Fort Myers Beach. Some of...
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida
After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
‘FEMA City’ moves to Cape Coral, more than 100 trailers set up after Ian’s destruction
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — More than 100 temporary housing trailers are being set up in Cape Coral to house victims that lost their homes or aren’t able to live in them due to Hurricane Ian. The temporary housing site, commonly known as a ‘FEMA City’ is moving into...
Wind pushing smoke from Fort Myers scrapyard fire toward the west-northwest
As firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out at a scrapyard on Cranford Avenue in Fort Myers this afternoon, people downwind of the fire may see or smell smoke while it burns. The winds are breezy today, gusting up to 25 mph out of the southeast. This wind...
