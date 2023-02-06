ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 4

Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

Since Biden absolutely hates Elon Musk because of his intelligence level is way out of Biden and the democrats range he wanted EV from Asian countries that make sure the Big guy and his crime family are well personally funded then let the ships sink causing pollution beyond anything we have ever seen

Reply
2
Related
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Dolphin dies along Doctor’s Pass in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. – The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into the death of a dolphin along Doctor’s Pass in Naples. Residents of the Indies West community (which borders the Pass) told NBC2 that crews arrived on Monday night and used a boat to pull the deceased animal out of the water.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction begins on new retail building at Estero Crossings

GCG Construction broke ground on a 5,045-square-foot retail building at Estero Crossings that will be the future home of Dunkin’, Estero Optics and another unit yet to be leased. The building that will complete the shopping center on Corkscrew Road, just east of Interstate 75, in Estero, will feature a varied height facade with multiple towers with tiled roofs and a wraparound drive-thru lane to service Dunkin’. The shell building is scheduled for completion by early summer.
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two cars catch fire in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Fire crews are investigating after two cars went up in flames overnight in Lehigh Acres. The fire sparked on Milano Avenue South around 12:50 a.m. Fortunately, there were no injuries, according to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District. It’s unclear at this time...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:16a3a4483b888ef4cc055603 Player Element ID: 6320119044112. Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy