Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KSNB Local4
Huskers to retire jerseys of Erstad, Gordon, Komine
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Athletics Department has announced that former Nebraska baseball All-Americans Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jerseys retired in a ceremony prior to the start of the Huskers’ game against Illinois on Friday, March 24. Erstad, Gordon and Komine...
KSNB Local4
Hastings girls basketball unable to stall Waverly
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings girls basketball hosted Waverly Thursday. The Tigers were thwarted by the Vikings, 41-31. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys basketball upended by nine to Waverly
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys basketball hosted Waverly Thursday. The Tigers lost 57-48 to the Vikings. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings girls bowling finishes as Class B state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA Class B girls state bowling tournament took place Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes and Games. The girls championship followed the boys, which went long after Wayne won both games over York to pull off an upset and claim the Class B boys state championship. No. 2 Hastings went up against No. 1 Wayne and needed to win two best-of-five game series of their own to come home champions.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction’s Hansen wins Class B boys state singles bowling title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA state singles bowling tournament for Class A and B boys and girls hit the lanes at Sun Valley Lanes and Games Wednesday. McCool Junction’s Garrett Hansen defeated Lexington’s Moragn Bailey 383-377 to claim the Class B boys championship. “This win felt amazing,”...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island’s Kuusela wins Class A boys state singles bowling title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA state singles bowling tournament for Class A and B boys and girls hit the lanes at Sun Valley Lanes and Games Wednesday. In the Class A boys bracket, Grand Island’s Kaden Kuusela won the state championship in a 484-427 victory over Bellevue West’s Nathenial Centineo.
KSNB Local4
Person injured in fire near Mead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
KSNB Local4
As legislators mull options, farmers plead for property tax relief
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Ken Pralle’s home outside Wymore has been a construction site for more than a decade, with exposed insulation, steel rungs of scaffolding, plastic lining drawn like curtains. Pralle’s home sits at a crossroads of his family’s past and coming future, but he said that...
