LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA Class B girls state bowling tournament took place Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes and Games. The girls championship followed the boys, which went long after Wayne won both games over York to pull off an upset and claim the Class B boys state championship. No. 2 Hastings went up against No. 1 Wayne and needed to win two best-of-five game series of their own to come home champions.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO