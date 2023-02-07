ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, VA

VIDEO: Fant family makes short order of historic tree in downtown Madison

By Chuck Jackson, Editor
 4 days ago
A mighty tree came down in Madison on Monday.

Fant’s Tree Service Office Manager Chrissy Jenkins – daughter of co-owner Tim and brother of co-owner Matthew – said it was a sad day to take down a majestic tree that has provided shade for a section of N. Main Street for many years.

MADRAPP Video : N. Main Street Tree Removal.

"It’s an historic tree, probably here when the Civil War took place,” Jenkins said. "But we’re honored to have been selected to take it down.”

Property owners Jesse M. and Desiree Bannister bought the property in 2022 and weeks later, got a letter from the Town of Madison informing them they had to remove the tree due to a safety hazard.

Tree roots have damaged a town-owned retaining wall and sidewalk, pushing the concrete outward towards the roadway.

The 97-foot-tall tulip poplar has been hollowed out due to age and the English Ivy that has covered the truck and main branches for many years.

"We know that the tree has been hollow for at least 15 years,” Jenkins said.

The Fant operation is a family affair. In addition to Tim and Matthew, Jenkins’ other brothers, Timmy and Stevie, and her husband, Bobby, work on the crew.

"Timmy is one of the top climbers in the country,” Jenkins proudly stated as she watched him in a bucket truck lashing nylon rope around large limbs before cutting them with a chainsaw. "He’s won competitions all around the country.”

The ground crew used a pully tied off at the base of the truck to gradually lower large limbs to the ground. Bobby hand-carried smaller limbs to the chipper where longtime employee Roger Anderson ran the grinding machine making the wood into mulch.

Roger’s son, Roger Lee Anderson drove the "Dingo” that picked up logs as big as 18 inches in diameter, moving them out of the way so the process could begin anew.

Chrissy Jenkins said this job was difficult due to its proximity to the street and telephone/Comcast cable lines running along N. Main Street near the tree’s canopy. She added Rappahannock Electric Cooperative power lines, on poles across the street could come into play also.

The company also couldn’t start work until after school buses completed their morning run to and from Waverly Yowell Elementary School and added they’d have to stop work Monday afternoon while the buses completed their afternoon run.

Law enforcement showed up around noon to assist with traffic control. Sheriff Erik J. Weaver stood on the far sidewalk in front of the tree operation directing deputies on either side who stopped traffic so alternating lanes of vehicles could safely navigate around the scene.

"We should have most of the tree done by then but I believe we’ll be back [Tuesday] to finish the job,” Chrissy Jenkins concluded.

Madison, VA
