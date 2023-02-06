Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Championship Fight Night
The Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature two big title matches – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend against The Gunns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Elite Successfully Defend The AEW Trios Titles On Tonight’s Dynamite From El Paso
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions. The Elite defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & AR Fox on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from El Paso, Texas. The match was an exciting back-and-forth sprint that saw all six men get spotlighted, but in the end, the champs proved to be too much for the challengers and won the contest when Omega trapped Fox in a cradle pin.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches Revealed for NWA Nuff Said, Stipulation for the Main Event, Final Card
A stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view. Nuff Said will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defending against Matt Cardona. Last night’s go-home edition of NWA Power saw Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeat The Cardona Family in tag team action, and per the rules, Tyrus gets to pick the stipulation for Nuff Said.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matches Announced For Next Week’s MLW Underground
MLW presented the premiere episode of Underground on Tuesday night on Reelz at 10pm ET. The promotion has announced the following card for next week’s episode:. *Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Why She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain her title over Bayley in a Ladder Match. This was the first Ladder Match ever for Belair. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset over the missing title, someone informed her that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Announces Two New Dynamite Events
AEW has announced two new dates for future Dynamite events. They will hold a live Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, April 26th at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise before going to Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tickets go on sale on February...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite
Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Vengeance Day Episode
Tuesday’s live post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT drew 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.25% from last week’s 587,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day go-home show. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Set for AEW Rampage, Updated Card for Tonight
Dustin Rhodes has been announced for tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode. AEW noted that fans will hear from Rhodes on Rampage, but it looks like he did not appear before the live crowd on Wednesday night when the episode was taped. Rhodes is currently in a feud with Swerve...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Details How The JAS’s Appearance At PWG Came Together
At the beginning of the year wrestling fans were treated to a huge surprise when AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, along with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrillas Battle of Los Angeles event, where they later competed and won a multi-man tag team match. The Ocho spoke...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Who Does WWE See as the Top Male Heels and Babyfaces on SmackDown?
A leaked internal list has revealed the top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand, courtesy of PWInsider. There is no word yet on the internal list for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Reveals Big Industry Names He’d Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against
Tyrus is NWA world champion for the first time in his career, and he’s got a laundry list of names he’d like to defend the gold against. The champ spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he chose top stars like Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, Drew McIntyre, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis, and several others as potential challengers for the Ten Pounds of Charlotte. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Korderas Says Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Should Have Been Saved For Later
The segment on WWE Raw between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman was heavily praised by fans as the company further built up Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. On his most recent “Reffin Rant” on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas noted that he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Spoiler on a Top Star Returning to WWE SmackDown Tonight
It looks like Ronda Rousey may be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight in Uncasville, CT. A new report from PWInsider notes that Rousey has been spotted in Connecticut, indicating that she may be in town for SmackDown. Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there have been creative pitches made for Rousey’s return.
Comments / 0