25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
President of NATO member state says Crimea will 'never again' be part of Ukraine, argues against sending more weapons
The president of EU and NATO country Croatia has taken a wildly different stance to its allies regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A Swedish-made fighter jet could tip the scales against Russia in Ukraine, but it might not get there any time soon
Ukraine's air force remains in the fight almost a year after Russia's shambolic invasion. Sweden's JAS 39 Gripen-C fighter, designed for rugged environments, could help Ukraine stay in the fight. But there aren't many Gripens available, and training Ukrainian pilots on them will take time. Meet the JAS-39 Gripen: Contrary...
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Russian Tanks Accidentally Run Over Their Own Troops in Shocking Video
Ukraine's military said Thursday that Russian forces had lost dozens of armored vehicles in a failed attempt to take Vuhledar.
Was Russian TV Reporter Raped on Ukraine Front Line? What We Know
Chechnya's Akhmat battalion members allegedly carried out the attack on a Russian state television crew in Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
As Russia's only aircraft carrier falls apart, some Russians want to undo a shady ship deal with China from 25 years ago
The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning began life as a Soviet warship. Now a Russian lawmaker thinks it could be of use to Moscow again.
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Russian TV Admits Ukrainians With Western Weapons Are 'Fierce' Fighters
A Russian state television guest said that Ukrainians have demonstrated an "amazing ability" to train on Western equipment.
A Russian officer who brandished the skull of a Ukrainian soldier at a heavy metal concert was shot in an 'execution-style' hit: report
Igor Mangushev, who was filmed last year brandishing the purported skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier, was shot in the head at close range over the weekend.
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Russia warns United States: The end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still...
Putin To Give A Million Rubles Each To All Women Who Give Birth To 10 Or More Children
Russian President Vladimir Putin restored a Soviet-era award to encourage women to have more children, The Moscow Times reported in August 2022. What Happened: The "Mother Heroine" award, established by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1944, is aimed at saving the declining population of Russia as the country deals with heavy losses in the Ukraine war.
After bloody failures in Ukraine, Russians are reconsidering the role of their military's 'elite' paratroopers
The debate about the value of airborne forces isn't unique to Russia, but it's grown more intense there after VDV troops took heavy losses in Ukraine.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
Drone Explodes Less Than 100 Miles From Moscow as Fear of Strikes Grows
Some reports allege that Ukraine fired the drone, though no official claims have been made by government officials.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
