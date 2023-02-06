Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Championship Fight Night
The Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature two big title matches – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend against The Gunns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Announces Two New Dynamite Events
AEW has announced two new dates for future Dynamite events. They will hold a live Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, April 26th at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise before going to Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tickets go on sale on February...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,857 tickets and there are 65 left. It’s set up for 4,922 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Why She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain her title over Bayley in a Ladder Match. This was the first Ladder Match ever for Belair. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset over the missing title, someone informed her that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jerry Lawler Account Provides Update on The King’s Status Following Massive Stroke
The Twitter account for WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has issued the first comments on The King’s status since he suffered a stroke at home on Monday night. As noted, it was reported on Tuesday that Lawler suffered “a serious medical episode” at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday, and he had to be hospitalized. Lawler was out with friends for lunch earlier in the day, and some time after that he became ill, and was rushed to the hospital. It was later reported by Action News 5 in Memphis that Lawler suffered a stroke, and that he underwent successful surgery, but was already recovering. Dutch Mantell later spoke with Lawler’s son Kevin and tweeted about Lawler losing feeling on his right side due to the stroke, but that thee feeling returned and was improving. Dutch also noted that Lawler suffered some paralysis on his left side when the stroke occurred, which he was regaining use of. Mantell later added that Lawler also experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke, but around late afternoon he had regained the use of his arm, and as of Tuesday evening Lawler’s speech was still affected, but doctors expected that to return as well. Lawler’s condition was described as good, and it was said that a full recovery was expected.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
wrestlingheadlines.com
60-Minute Iron Man Match For The AEW World Title Confirmed For Revolution PPV
AEW Revolution has its main event. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso saw Bryan Danielson defeat RUSH in singles-action, a match that would earn the American Dragon a shot at MJF and the world championship if he won. Danielson had challenged MJF to a 60-Minute Iron Man match back in January, but the Salt of the Earth said it would only happen if he won a number of matchups in a row. Well, with tonight’s victory, Danielson has hit Iron Man match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches Revealed for NWA Nuff Said, Stipulation for the Main Event, Final Card
A stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view. Nuff Said will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defending against Matt Cardona. Last night’s go-home edition of NWA Power saw Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeat The Cardona Family in tag team action, and per the rules, Tyrus gets to pick the stipulation for Nuff Said.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite
Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Legend’s Ring Return, Bron Breakker, Date Segment, Title Match and More Set for Valentine’s Day WWE NXT
Meiko Satomura is set to return to WWE NXT next week, teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Perez backstage, claiming that they were screwed out of their titles at Vengeance Day, in the loss to new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James, and upset over how no one was talking about the injustice. After insults at Perez, they said she had no friends in NXT, so she said she could make one phone call to prove that she did have friends. Perez later revealed Satomura to be her partner.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Set for AEW Rampage, Updated Card for Tonight
Dustin Rhodes has been announced for tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode. AEW noted that fans will hear from Rhodes on Rampage, but it looks like he did not appear before the live crowd on Wednesday night when the episode was taped. Rhodes is currently in a feud with Swerve...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Live Money In the Bank Go-Home SmackDown for London
The final WWE SmackDown before Money In the Bank will be held at The O2 Arena in London, England. WWE announced today that the June 30 edition of SmackDown will air live from The O2 in London. This will be the go-home show for Money In the Bank, which airs the next night, Saturday, July 1, also from The O2.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Reveals Big Industry Names He’d Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against
Tyrus is NWA world champion for the first time in his career, and he’s got a laundry list of names he’d like to defend the gold against. The champ spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he chose top stars like Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, Drew McIntyre, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis, and several others as potential challengers for the Ten Pounds of Charlotte. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wheeler Yuta Discusses His Rivalry With Daniel Garcia: “It’s Really Fun”
Wheeler Yuta speaks on his rivalry with Daniel Garcia. The AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion discussed this topic during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where he praised Garcia for being a perfect foil for him, then looks back on their extensive history together that dates back to the independent scene. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Comments / 0