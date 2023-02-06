The Twitter account for WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has issued the first comments on The King’s status since he suffered a stroke at home on Monday night. As noted, it was reported on Tuesday that Lawler suffered “a serious medical episode” at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday, and he had to be hospitalized. Lawler was out with friends for lunch earlier in the day, and some time after that he became ill, and was rushed to the hospital. It was later reported by Action News 5 in Memphis that Lawler suffered a stroke, and that he underwent successful surgery, but was already recovering. Dutch Mantell later spoke with Lawler’s son Kevin and tweeted about Lawler losing feeling on his right side due to the stroke, but that thee feeling returned and was improving. Dutch also noted that Lawler suffered some paralysis on his left side when the stroke occurred, which he was regaining use of. Mantell later added that Lawler also experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke, but around late afternoon he had regained the use of his arm, and as of Tuesday evening Lawler’s speech was still affected, but doctors expected that to return as well. Lawler’s condition was described as good, and it was said that a full recovery was expected.

