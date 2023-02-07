Maria Shriver talks life-changing advice she got after Arnold Schwarzenegger split, plus more news

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the backlash she got after her "traditional marriage" comments in November 2022. "Cancel culture is real, and it's difficult, and it's hard," the "Full House" alum said on the "Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler" podcast. During the chat Candace said she believes Christians face persecution. "I know there's all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith," she said. "I feel like we've had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing and our feelings get so hurt over it. And that isn't nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries." Regardless of the backlash, the actress has dug in more in regard to her beliefs. "It's hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," she said. "But it's important that we speak truth in love, 'cause, listen, nobody's gonna change, nobody's gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it's important that we don't back down." At the time of her comments, Candace told Page Six that critics were "trying to assassinate [her] character."

21 HOURS AGO