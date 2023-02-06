Read full article on original website
Mississippi Link
Stifling legislative efforts to take control of Jackson – Mayor’s Town Hall, Jackson City Council Resolution and push-back on HB1020
You never have to look too hard to see how people feel about a topic. Sure, there are those that can keep a poker-face really well – we all know some of them – but sooner or later people’s true internal beliefs are laid bare. And here we are, thirty days into the 2023 regular session of the Mississippi State legislature, and so much is being revealed about how these white Christian republican legislators feel about our capital city of Jackson.
WLBT
Jackson names Robert Lee interim public works director
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s city engineer will serve as its new public works director, at least on an interim basis. Friday, the city announced that City Engineer Robert Lee had been tapped to be the interim director, as the city begins a nationwide search to find a permanent candidate to fill the position.
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents divided after H.B. 1020 passes in the House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 60% of Representatives in the house voted in favor of House Bill 1020 - to triple the jurisdiction for the CCID in Jackson. But, residents living in the area who would be impacted by the expanded Capitol Complex Improvement District are split on the decision.
‘They forgot to wear their hoods.’ Mississippi mayor says new law would create ‘colonized’ court system in district
After four hours of heated debate, a white supermajority of the Mississippi legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would create a legal framework in Jackson that the city’s mayor says is reminiscent of apartheid. The legislation, called House Bill 1020 and sponsored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8),...
Essence
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
Bill that could have unseated mayors fails in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday. The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
WLBT
Black Caucus to state: Take over Jackson water, expect litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator doubled down on his previous comments that Mississippi would face lawsuits if a bill taking over Jackson’s water system is pushed through. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol lobby to speak out against two pieces of legislation...
“It’s oppressive”: Mississippi GOP votes to create new white-appointed court in Black-run city
The Republican-dominated Mississippi House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the creation of a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson, which is 80% Black and home to a higher percentage of Black residents than any major American city, according to Mississippi Today.
WDAM-TV
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spent Wednesday with Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and leadership counterparts to share practices for providing residents with services and quality of place opportunities. Barker, along with city staff and tourism partners, were joined by the Vicksburg group that was made up of...
WLBT
Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River. Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.
WTOK-TV
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the Senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges...
House passes bill to fine Jackson for river pollution
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that could fine the City of Jackson up to $1 million for contamination of the Pearl River passed in the Mississippi House on Thursday morning. Even though there is an ongoing federal involvement into the contamination of the river, one state representative said not enough has been done. A […]
WDBO
'Most oppressive legislation': Mississippi House passes controversial bill
The Mississippi House passed a controversial bill that would form a court system of unelected judges and prosecutors to preside over part of the majority-Black city of Jackson. Black residents make up 82.8% of the city's population, according to the U.S. Census. The bill would expand the city's capitol complex improvement district, which "was created by the Mississippi Legislature to establish regular funding and administration of infrastructure projects within a defined area of the city of Jackson," according to city documents. Instead of giving the city's majority-Black residents an opportunity to vote for judges and prosecutors in the court, the Republican-backed bill would require government officials to choose who fills those positions.
WLBT
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A member of Jackson’s one-percent oversight commission is questioning whether contractors are being paid, saying one firm temporarily walked off the job for nonpayment last fall. The commission held its monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon, where Commissioner Pete Perry grilled City Engineer Robert Lee about claims...
WLBT
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
WLBT
First Lady delivers ‘Fred the Turtle’ activity books to JPS district
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Lady Elee Reeves made a special appearance at a JPS elementary school Thursday morning. She read the book Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle to students at Key Elementary. The first lady launched the activity book last year. Reeves says she partnered with the Department of...
City Of Jackson Preparing To Exist Without Clean Water Periodically For Up To Ten Years As Crisis Persists
Organizers in Jackson, Mississippi are calling on states for resources and aid as the water crisis continues. Over the past five months, the Pearl River crested, resulting in the demise of Jackson’s fragile water system. Crews are working to repair the faulty pipe system, but families and business owners are expecting to go without water periodically, for up to ten years. The system replacements require adjustments to occur section by section, after failure. Unfortunately, these time-consuming projects can cause water main breaks.
WLBT
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, February 9
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer...
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
