Jackson, MS

Mississippi Link

Stifling legislative efforts to take control of Jackson – Mayor’s Town Hall, Jackson City Council Resolution and push-back on HB1020

You never have to look too hard to see how people feel about a topic. Sure, there are those that can keep a poker-face really well – we all know some of them – but sooner or later people’s true internal beliefs are laid bare. And here we are, thirty days into the 2023 regular session of the Mississippi State legislature, and so much is being revealed about how these white Christian republican legislators feel about our capital city of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson names Robert Lee interim public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s city engineer will serve as its new public works director, at least on an interim basis. Friday, the city announced that City Engineer Robert Lee had been tapped to be the interim director, as the city begins a nationwide search to find a permanent candidate to fill the position.
JACKSON, MS
Essence

In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System

Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Black Caucus to state: Take over Jackson water, expect litigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator doubled down on his previous comments that Mississippi would face lawsuits if a bill taking over Jackson’s water system is pushed through. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol lobby to speak out against two pieces of legislation...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River. Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

House passes bill to fine Jackson for river pollution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that could fine the City of Jackson up to $1 million for contamination of the Pearl River passed in the Mississippi House on Thursday morning. Even though there is an ongoing federal involvement into the contamination of the river, one state representative said not enough has been done. A […]
JACKSON, MS
WDBO

'Most oppressive legislation': Mississippi House passes controversial bill

The Mississippi House passed a controversial bill that would form a court system of unelected judges and prosecutors to preside over part of the majority-Black city of Jackson. Black residents make up 82.8% of the city's population, according to the U.S. Census. The bill would expand the city's capitol complex improvement district, which "was created by the Mississippi Legislature to establish regular funding and administration of infrastructure projects within a defined area of the city of Jackson," according to city documents. Instead of giving the city's majority-Black residents an opportunity to vote for judges and prosecutors in the court, the Republican-backed bill would require government officials to choose who fills those positions.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Lady delivers ‘Fred the Turtle’ activity books to JPS district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Lady Elee Reeves made a special appearance at a JPS elementary school Thursday morning. She read the book Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle to students at Key Elementary. The first lady launched the activity book last year. Reeves says she partnered with the Department of...
JACKSON, MS
defpen

City Of Jackson Preparing To Exist Without Clean Water Periodically For Up To Ten Years As Crisis Persists

Organizers in Jackson, Mississippi are calling on states for resources and aid as the water crisis continues. Over the past five months, the Pearl River crested, resulting in the demise of Jackson’s fragile water system. Crews are working to repair the faulty pipe system, but families and business owners are expecting to go without water periodically, for up to ten years. The system replacements require adjustments to occur section by section, after failure. Unfortunately, these time-consuming projects can cause water main breaks.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, February 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer...
JACKSON, MS

