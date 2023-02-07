ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck

A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

