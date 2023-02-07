Read full article on original website
Prep Hockey: Northern Stars Fall in 7AA Quarterfinals, Denfeld Boys Knock Off Marshall in OT
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars would see their season come to a close on Thursday as they fell to Elk River/Zimmerman 6 to 1 in the Section 7AA quarterfinals. Mae McCall would have the lone goal for Duluth. The Northern Stars finish the year at 14-8-4. In other hockey...
Duluth Denfeld & Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Moving to Class 7AA in 23-24
DULUTH, Minn.- The landscape of section 7A and 7AA boys hockey continues to change. After it was announced over two weeks ago that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was switching to Class A. Two teams from Class A are now on the move. Those teams being Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge as they will...
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Top Forest Lake in “Silent Night Game”
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Forest Lake 52 to 49. Dillon Bement had a team-leading 14 points in the contest. Jobe Juenemann was just behind him with 13. Duluth East (15-4) will next play at Bloomington...
Prep Basketball: Grand Rapids Girls Extend Win Streak to 20 with Road Victory at Duluth East
DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids girls basketball team picked up their 20th win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Duluth East 68 to 45. The victory also extends their win streak to 20 games. The Thunderhawks were led by Taryn Hamling, who had 30 points in the contest. Jessika Lofstrom...
Ben Steeves Named to Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD freshman forward Ben Steeves has been named to the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List. The award has been given annually to the top rookie in men’s NCAA Division 1 hockey since the 2006-07 season. Steeves has had a season to remember so far...
Prep Hockey: Duluth Marshall Girls Advance to Section 7A Semifinals
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls hockey team is onto the section 7A semifinals after defeating North Shore 10 to 1 in the quarterfinals. The Hilltoppers will next play Moose Lake Area in the semifinals on Saturday in Cloquet at 4 PM. In the other semifinal it will be Proctor/Hermantown...
UMD Women’s Hockey to Salute Seniors in Final Regular Season Home Series
DULUTH, Minn.- They may have already clinched home ice in the WCHA playoffs, but this weekend will mark the final regular season home series for the 7th ranked UMD women’s hockey team. They’ll welcome in the 12th ranked Huskies of St. Cloud State. The Bulldogs will look to...
Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race
DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.
WI State Sen. Bewley Will Not Be Charged In Ashland Double-Fatal Crash
ASHLAND, Wis. — No charges will be filed in an Ashland car crash in which two people died. Last July, a mother and daughter died when their car that was speeding at 100-miles-per-hour hit two other cars. One of the vehicles was driven by Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley.
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Robot Team Gears Up for State Competition
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Two Harbors Robotics team is gearing up for the big State Competition happening this weekend. Team ‘Robo Dweebs’ as they call themselves, is a first Lego league, meaning they build robots out of Legos. They’ve been working on their robots since August, with focus on design, programming and project.
Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks. You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.
Superior School Dist. Considers Consolidating Middle Schools
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior School District is beginning discussions to potentially consolidate its middle schools from six to five. Superintendent Amy Starzecki said a 2022 district study showed the elementary schools are being underutilized — sitting at only 71 percent capacity. So because of that and a...
Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing
VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged. Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk. The stabbing happened...
Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
Coffee Conversation: Denfeld Theater Students’ Present “I Hate Valentine’s Day” Production
DULUTH, Minn. — Whether you love or hate Valentine’s Day, you’ll find comedic relief at Denfeld High School’s short production, “I hate Valentine’s Day,” this February. Cast members Madeline Juntunen and Reggie Frederick joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of the show’s...
Coffee Conversation: “Duluth Loves Local” Utilizes Social Media to Connect Small Businesses
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Loves Local is a social media platform built on supporting and promoting local businesses one post at a time. Duluth Loves Local Team Member Mallory Moore and Dream Cloud Coffee Co-Owner Emily Comnick joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about social media and small businesses.
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Coffee Conversation: Roses and Rosé Valentine’s Day Dinner at New London Cafe
DULUTH, Minn. — New London Café presents “Roses and Rosé” Valentine’s Day Dinner. New London Café Owner John Jenkins and Chef Sarah Severson joined FOX21 on the morning to preview the romantic event. Tickets include a four-course menu, four full pours to pair,...
