Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
NHL
Sabres owner Kim Pegula recovering from cardiac arrest, daughter writes
Buffalo Sabres co-owner and president Kim Pegula went into cardiac arrest in June and is still working through her recovery, according to her daughter, professional tennis player Jessica Pegula. Jessica Pegula revealed the medical situation in an essay in "The Players' Tribune" on Tuesday, adding that her mother continues to...
Yardbarker
Avalanche Livid by Penguins’ Jeff Carter Hit on Cale Makar
PITTSBURGH - Jeff Carter might have gotten away with a pretty questionable hit during the Pittsburgh Penguins overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche. While down by a goal in the third period, the Penguins were doing all they could to knot the game, and Carter may have had a lapse in discipline.
NHL
Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
NHL
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Strong Checking, Shootout Heroics Spur 2-1 Win
The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 (2-1) shootout decision over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Excellent defensiver structure, tight gaps, active forechecking and a penalty-free game against the NHL's No. 1 power play club keyed the Flyers to being the better team for the decided majority of the game.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
Tucker recalled from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists)...
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Oilers
In the second game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9) will host Jay Woodcroft's Edmonton Oilers (29-18-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Extend Point Streak on Vatrano's OT Winner in Chicago
The Ducks extended their point streak to a season-best five games tonight, downing the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Frank Vatrano's overtime game-winner at United Center. The Ducks twiced erased one-goal deficits to earn three of four possible standings points on a road back-to-back. Anaheim has now won four of its last five games, with points in six of its last seven.
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
Golden Knights wrap up Fathers Trip with contest against Wild. The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las...
NHL
Armstrong makes big move as Blues get back to work
Blues General Manager traded Tarasenko, Mikkola to New York Rangers on Thursday. With the NHL All-Star Break and the bye week behind him, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong didn't waste any time getting back to work. On Thursday, just before the team reported to Centene Community Ice Center for their...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Lightning
COLORADO AVALANCHE (27-18-4) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (32-16-2) 5 PM MT | AMALIE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against last year's runner up, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. MT. The teams will play again next Tuesday at Ball Arena at 7 p.m. MT.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to keep rolling against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ramping up their second-half push, the Florida Panthers will look to pick up their third straight win when they host the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Sitting at 25-22-6, the Panthers currently sit just three points out of a playoff spot. "Right now,...
NHL
Andersson of Flames hit by vehicle while riding scooter, leaves hospital
Defenseman 'in good spirits,' day to day, will remain with team. Rasmus Andersson is day to day for the Calgary Flames after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter Wednesday. The 26-year-old defenseman was taken to a hospital, where he had testing before being released. "He was...
NHL
'A REALLY COOL EXPERIENCE'
DETROIT - Nothing remains of the old barn, but for the memories that linger on Steve Yzerman Drive. Home to the Red Wings for 38 years, beginning in 1979, Joe Louis Arena has now been decommissioned, dismantled, and replaced with a swanky new house that suitably captures both the history and essence of HockeyTown.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Game 53: Dallas Stars (29-13-10, 68 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, 58 points) When:...
